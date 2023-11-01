Review: Thinborne’s Pixel 8 and 8 Pro aramid fiber cases are the cleanest you can probably find

There is a fine line between protecting your phone from dings or scratches and sticking it in the equivalent of its own bulky rubber room, which is what most cases go for. Taking a minimal approach, Thinborne’s aramid fiber cases for the Pixel 8 are simple, clean, and just downright fantastic in hand.

Before diving into what I love about this case, there’s one thing to clarify. Thinborne’s aramid fiber cases are not meant to be drop-protection champions. They’re minimal, so they’re thin, light, and most effective against very light drops – 1 foot or less. If you’re looking for something to protect your Pixel 8 if it drops off a cliff, there are some other excellent options – this is not one of them.

That said, the Thinborne aramid fiber case for the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro fits right into that minimal mold. The case is manufactured from a single sheet of aramid fiber, which gives a very modern carbon fiber look without the glossy finish some variations come with. That single sheet is molded to the exact shape of the Google Pixel 8 and then trimmed, leaving you with a clean and well-fitting minimal case.

One design aspect I usually look out for with the latest Pixel phones is how the camera bar is addressed. If the case is as thick as the difference between the camera bar and the back of the phone, that case is usually not very aesthetically appealing. The Thinborne case, on the other hand, perfectly wraps around the camera bar while offering protection with raised edges. In hand, you get almost the same feeling as holding the phone without a case, allowing you to use that camera bar as a resting spot for the finger.

Around the sides and front, the cutouts are well-done and accurate. The volume rocker and power button are not covered, which is preferential. I would have liked a button covering, but nothing will be as tactile as uncovered keys. The front of the Pixel 8 case offers slightly raised edges – by a couple of millimeters at best – at the top and bottom. If you have a screen protector on – which you should – that raised edge doesn’t do much to keep the protector from touching a flat surface when the phone is face-down. As far as I can tell, this is the only negative I’ve come across.

Again, the Thinborne aramid fiber case for the Pixel 8 will not protect it from significant drops, but it will protect it from scratches and dings. So if you love the idea of carrying the Pixel 8 or 8 Pro without a case and still want that tactile minimal feeling, the Thinborne case is a perfect step up at $39.

While the Pixel 8 Thinborne case doesn’t have MagSafe compatibility – bummer – it is the perfect case to add MagSafe to. Using Spigen’s MagFit ring, you can add a magnetic ring to the back of the Thinborne case with essentially no effort. The magnetic sticker adheres to the Thinborne case well and adds next to no bulk. In fact, it offers a nice spot to rest your finger on the back if you can’t reach the camera bar hump.

Spigen’s MaFit ring is easy to install. It comes with an alignment plate that you simply set on the back of the case. Find the center with the indicators on the tool, peel the sticker, and set. After applying pressure, that sticker is never coming off unless you need it to. At $16, the MagFit ring is an easy add-on that brings strong MagSafe compatibility to an almost perfect Pixel 8 case.

To go even further, Peak Design’s Mobile Wallet options make a great addition if you want to carry your cards with you. The wallets add bulk, but they make great standalone wallets when the whole bundle won’t fit in your pocket. Paired with the MagFit ring from Spigen and the Thinborne case for Pixel 8, Peak Design’s Mobile Wallet holds on strong and offers extra storage. That itself is a little pricey, but they’re excellent options.

