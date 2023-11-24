You can craft an energy-saving smart home at a discount with Aqara’s Black Friday deals

If you’ve been looking to get your smart home together, Black Friday is a great time to do it and Aqara is offering big discounts across its lineup of sensors, cameras, and more.

Aqara offers a big lineup of smart home products, primarily including smart home sensors. For example, the affordable Temperature and Humidity sensor offers temperature and humidity information for any room it is placed in which can be used in smart home apps as well as IFTTT to interact with other devices. Similarly, the Aqara FP2 Presence Sensor and the Motion Sensor P1 are able to detect motion in a room and report that back to apps.

There’s also the Door and Windows Sensor P2, which is Matter-compatible and works in the Google Home app. Similarly, the Temperature and Humidity sensor as well as the Motion Sensor P1 can connect to an Aqara bridge with Matter support to show up in the Google Home app.

All of these sensors, when used with smart home apps and other devices, can be used to save power. For instance, the Presence Sensor might be used to see if anyone is home and adjust the thermostat if the house is empty, while the motion sensor can keep lights on in specific rooms. The water leak sensor can also help save you money on your water bill in the case of an unnoticed leak.

Other Aqara sensors on sale for Black Friday include:

Motion Sensor P1 – $17.49

Presence Sensor FP2 – $62.24

Door and Window Sensor P2 – $20.99

Water Leak Sensor $14.24

Temperature and Humidity Sensor – $13.99

You will, notably, need the Aqara Hub for a lot of these sensors.

Outside of sensors, all of which are compatible with Amazon Alexa, HomeKit, and IFTTT, Aqara is also discounting its camera gear.

The Aqara Camera E1 is an indoor security camera with 360-degree view, person detection, and both cloud and local storage. The camera also supports Google Home, meaning you can view its feed on a Nest Hub or Chromecast-enabled TV (as well as Alexa and Echo devices).

Aqara Camera E1 will be 20% off for Black Friday when you use our exclusive coupon code “USCE19GG“.

Finally, there’s some gear for the front door. The Aqara Video Doorbell G4 wil be down to $90.99 with support for 7-day cloud storage for free, the option or battery or wired power, local recording via a microSD card, and an included indoor chime.

The Aqara Smart Lock U100, meanwhile, is a smart deadbolt lock with fingerprint recognition and a PIN for unlocking. It has Apple Key support if you’re on iPhone, and in an emergency where the battery is dead, you can give it some juice over USB-C. The lock is also fully compatible with the Google Home app and supports guest PINs. It’s also Matter-compatible when using an Aqara bridge.

For Black Friday, Aqara Smart Lock U100 is down to $132.99.