Casetify is ‘investigating’ the ‘allegation’ of its pretty obvious theft of Dbrand’s designs

Yesterday Dbrand and YouTuber JerryRigEverything announced a lawsuit against competitor Casetify for the theft of Dbrand’s “Teardown” skin designs on the case-maker’s cases. Responding to the controversy, Casetify says it is “investigating” the “matter “allegation.”

You can read our full coverage from yesterday for more information on the Dbrand vs Casetify lawsuit, but the short versions is that Casetify stole Dbrand’s “Teardown” skin designs for its own “Inside Out” line. It’s pretty obvious Casetify is guilty here, as Dbrand’s Easter eggs throughout the designs are plainly seen in Casetify’s products, even with minor edits showing that Casetify purposefully edited Dbrand’s design to use as its own.

In a response to the lawsuit and media coverage that has spawned out of it, Casetify says that it is “investigating a copyright allegation,” which feels like a pretty weak response to the blatant thievery. Casetify adds that it holds pride in having “always been a bastion of originality.”

The full statement as sent to 9to5Google and posted on Twitter/X follows:

CASETiFY has always been a bastion of originality, and we hold pride in that. We are currently investigating a copyright allegation against us. We have immediately removed the design in question from all platforms. We are also investigating a DDOS attack that disrupted our website around the time the allegation surfaced. All systems are back to normal. All customer information is safe. We thank you for all your encouraging messages during this challenging time!

As we noted yesterday, Casetify quickly took down sales of the product, and the company’s website was also down for a good portion of Thanksgiving Day. Casetify says this was due to a DDOS attack, and that no customer information was leaked during that time. Dbrand was quick to note, though, that some of Casetify’s “Inside Out” designs are still for sale at Best Buy despite Casetify saying that the product has been removed from “all platforms.”