Dbrand sues Casetify over blatant thievery, ‘Inside Out’ cases already removed from sale

Dbrand has been running its “Teardown” line of cases and skins for a few years now in collaboration with YouTuber JerryRigEverything, but one of the company’s competitors, Casetify, has been caught red-handed blatantly stealing those designs for its own cases.

The idea behind “Teardown” is rather simple. A scan of the guts of a smartphone or laptop are placed on a skin or case, showing the inside of the device on its case. It’s a slick look, but one where there’s more work at play than meets the eye. As Zack from JerryRigEverything discusses in the video below, many hours of work go into editing the scans to improve the look drastically, and there are also Easter eggs hidden throughout as fun nods to the YouTuber’s audience, as well as Dbrand’s fans.

Those Easter eggs, specifically one with Zack’s signature line “glass is glass, and glass breaks,” is the proof needed to show that Casetify’s “Inside Out” line of cases is nothing more than blatant thievery of Dbrand’s designs.

Casetify, which does indeed make some solid case options, has been selling its “Inside Out” series for a few months, but fans and Dbrand itself quickly noticed that the designs looked eerily similar to Dbrand’s. And, really, the proof couldn’t be clearer, as many of the Easter eggs on Dbrand’s “Teardown” skins are still in place on Casetify’s rip-offs.

Exhibit A: The phrase “GLASS IS GLASS AND GLASS BREAKS”.



This is a catch-phrase coined by Teardown co-creator @ZacksJerryRig. This tagline does not exist on the internal hardware of any smartphone, yet somehow appears on @Casetify’s products. (2/6) pic.twitter.com/UpB2u5zg3M — dbrand (@dbrand) November 23, 2023

As a result, Dbrand is taking Casetify to court.

The lawsuit, along with the damning proof, were shown in a new JerryRigEverything video, and in the few hours since that was announced, Casetify has ceased sales of its “Inside Out” line entirely, even blocking users from accessing listings on its website. The direct link to the collection, casetify.com/collection/inside-out-collection, now redirects to a generic “best selling” section.

And, in fact, at the time of writing Casetify’s website as a whole seems to be partially down.

Casetify has yet to acknowledge the lawsuit and accusations and has been silent on Twitter/X despite ongoing Black Friday deals.

Meanwhile, as their previous design has been stolen, JerryRigEverything and Dbrand are now debuting a new “X-Ray” design that uses x-ray scans of devices to create some wild looking skins and cases.