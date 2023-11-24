Google Nest Thermostat hit $90, Samsung Galaxy A54 $325, Chromecast from $20, more

You can now score the Black Friday price on Google’s Nest Thermostat at $90. Helping keep you warm this winter, the savings today continue over Samsung’s Galaxy A54 5G at $325. And speaking of more affordable devices, Google’s latest Chromecast streamers now start from $20. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Let Google’s Nest Thermostat worry about keeping you warm this winter

Here’s your Black Friday discount on the latest Google Nest Thermostat. Courtesy of Amazon, it’s now dropping down to $90 in all four finishes. The savings arrive from the usual $130 price tag, yielding the second-best offer of the year. This is $40 off, and has only been beaten once before. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Google’s latest Nest Thermostat is the perfect smart home upgrade ahead of winter, helping you automatically heat up your home to comfortable temperatures. It sports a refreshed form-factor that’s centered around a frosted glass aesthetic with LED display. On top of leveraging Assistant, it can also be tied into schedules and automations, too. It also has some new tricks up its sleeve thanks to Matter support, bringing HomeKit into the mix alongside a wider array of compatible systems than before.

Skip the flagships and go with Samsung’s Galaxy A54 5G

Amazon is now offering the best price to date on Samsung’s Galaxy A54 5G. This week has seen a lot of discounts go live on higher-end offerings in the Samsung stable, and now one of the more affordable smartphones in the lineup is getting in on the action. Dropping the unlocked 128GB model down to $325, the savings take $125 off the usual $450 going rate. Today’s offer is the first one since the fall Prime Day event last month and lands as one of the first times that you can lock-in a new all-time low like this. We also just took a hands-on look at the device when it launched, checking out what the Galaxy A54 brings to the table.

Samsung’s Galaxy A54 5G smartphone takes on a more wallet-friendly form-factor that comes centered around a 6.4-inch 120Hz display. It departs from the usual reliance on Snapdragon silicon with the deployment of the Exynos 1380 chip that’s backed by 128GB of onboard storage and 8GB of RAM. Though if you do need some extra room, there’s support for up to 1TB of expansions via microSD card slot, which rounds out the package alongside a 5,000mAh battery and 50 MP triple camera assembly.

Google’s latest Chromecast streamers start from $20

Amazon is now offering the best price yet on the latest Google Chromecast 4K with Google TV. It now drops down to $38. This is 24% off the usual $50 price tag and marking the best discount we have seen. It’s an extra $1 below our previous mention, too. Google’s latest flagship streaming media player arrives with 4K HDR playback and support for all of your favorite content from the likes of Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, or even Apple TV+. The Google TV features step up from what we’ve seen from Android TV in the past to deliver a convenient place to peruse, search, and find new shows to watch in one hub. Get a better idea of what to expect from the home theater upgrade in our hands-on review.

Amazon is also now discounting the just-released Chromecast with Google TV (HD). On sale for the very first time, pricing drops down to $20. Normally fetching $30, today’s offer delivers one of the first chances to save with a 33% discount attached. It’s the second-best ever at within $2 of the low. As the latest addition to Google’s stable of streaming media players, this new HD version of Chromecast arrives as a more entry-level offering for giving the TV some love. Sporting 1080p playback at 60 FPS, you’ll be able to enjoy all of your favorite content alongside the curation features that put all of the shows and movies in one place. We break down what to expect from the experience in our hands-on review.

Roborock kicks off Black Friday savings event

Roborock makes some of our favorite robotic vacuums, and that’s even more true now that the best discounts of the year are live. As it tends to do every year, the company has launched a Black Friday sale across all of its latest models, helping you clean up the mess of the holidays. There are deep discounts on everything from new flagship models to entry-level autonomous cleaning solutions and everything in between.

Wrap up some new smart home gear with Aqara deals

Black Friday is the perfect time to upgrade your Assistant smart home, as Aqara and its 9to5-favorite accessories are getting in on the savings. This year, we’re tracking some of the best discounts yet across the company’s lineup of Zigbee hubs, smart sensors, and tons of other gear for your Assistant setup. There are quite a few notable offers, but everything is down to its lowest price of the year.

Motion Sensor P1: $17 (Reg. $25)

Presence Sensor FP2: $62 (Reg. $83)

Door and Window Sensor P2: $21 (Reg. $30)

Water Leak sensor: $14 (Reg. $19)

Keeping your home clean during the holidays can be a nearly impossible feat sometimes, but Eureka is stepping in to help with the cause. Right now, you can shop some of its most popular vacuums – of both the robotic and stick varieties – each of which is down to the best prices of the year. All of these discounts will be live through Thanksgiving week and can be found right here.

