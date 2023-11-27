Google rolling out first AI Core update on Pixel 8 Pro

If you’re using a Pixel 8 Pro, be on the lookout today for an update to a new Google app called AI Core.

Per the Google Play Store description, “AI Core powers features across Android and provides apps with the latest Al models”:

Al-driven features run directly on your device using the latest foundation models

To keep those features smart, your device updates the Al models automatically

Al Core manages these updates while providing Al functionality to other apps

Since the initial Android 14 update, Pixel phones and tablets (including all Tensor devices we checked) have contained a “stub” placeholder for AI Core. This background service is like Android System Intelligence or Private Compute Services and something you won’t really interact with.

That said, the App info page links to “Additional settings in the app.” You’re presented with a sole toggle to “Enable AICore Persistent” to “Allow AiCore to carve out memory and run persistently.” It’s off by default and something end users should not switch. You can also access it from the Developer options.

Google is now widely rolling out the first update for all Pixel 8 Pro devices running the stable and beta (QPR1 + QPR2) releases. The app goes from version 0.release.539035001 to 0.release.582652206.

A teardown of the app confirms that today’s build is specific to “husky” (8 Pro), and we’re not seeing an update for the Pixel 8 or older devices yet.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article.