 Skip to main content

YouTube for Google TV gets a colorful new design for history and playlists

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Nov 29 2023 - 10:35 am PT
1 Comment
youtube tv 4k plan

YouTube is testing out a new design for your playlists and watch history on its TV app, as is now showing up for users on Google TV.

Rolling out to the YouTube app Google TV and Android TV, likely not to all users, a new design appears on the “Library” tab which adds a splash of color to some key parts of the app.

Along a new top row, YouTube shows shortcuts for history, Watch Later, playlists, music, movies & TV, and your videos. The new shortcuts are then followed by a horizontally scrolling list of your watch history, any Primetime Channels you might be subscribed to, and then lists for your Watch Later, playlists, and liked videos. Each button at the top of the UI, though, will show the requested content in a fullscreen UI.

It’s a relatively minor revamp as far as the app goes, but it is much cleaner and easier to understand.

We’re seeing the new design across devices including Shield TV and Chromecast with Google TV so far.

Google’s plans for the “Library” tab here are mostly still unknown, but the company did recently revamp YouTube’s Library tab on mobile apps as the “You” tab, and it seems like this TV redesign could be related.

Are you seeing this new look for YouTube’s TV app? Let us know in the comments, including what platform you’re seeing it on.

More on YouTube:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

YouTube

YouTube

YouTube is Google's massive video streaming plat…
Android TV

Android TV

Android TV is a version of the Android platform …
Google TV

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.