You can now ask Google Bard questions about YouTube videos

Back in September, Google introduced Bard Extensions and the one for YouTube can now understand what’s happening in a video.

Google yesterday said it’s “taking the first steps in Bard’s ability to understand YouTube videos.” Bard can specifically “understand some video content so you can have a richer conversation” about it.

For example, if you’re looking for videos on how to make olive oil cake, you can now also ask how many eggs the recipe in the first video requires.

Bard getting this capability is framed as an update to the YouTube Extension, which previously just acted like conversational video search.

It comes as YouTube is separately testing the ability to let you “Ask” questions about videos. This opt-in experiment for YouTube Premium subscribers presents a chatbot that can summarize videos, recommend related content, and tell you more about a topic. In YouTube’s case, it draws on info from the video and the web.

The underlying functionality, like “summarize” followed by a YouTube link, appears the same in our brief testing. You can then ask Bard some follow-up questions. Notably, the Bard’s new YouTube capabilities are available for all users instead of still being in testing.

