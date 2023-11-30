Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds FE hit $80, Garmin vívoactive 5 $250, more

If you missed the Black Friday discount on Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds FE, another chance to save is here, as the earbuds hit $80 with a $10 Amazon credit attached. One of the first-ever discounts has also arrived on Garmin’s new vívoactive 5, which clocks in at $250, to go alongside Samsung’s stylish Frame 4K smart TVs from $548. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds FE hit $80 with $10 Amazon credit

If you missed out on the Black Friday discount, Amazon is at least helping you score the same value on the new Samsung Galaxy Buds FE. Right now, you can score the earbuds for $80, but with a $10 Amazon gift card attached. This is the same value as back over Thanksgiving week, just with a different breakdown. Last week, you could score the buds for $70 without the credit, but today’s discount is effectively the same thing if you’re already an active Amazon shopper. We walk you through how the whole budget-friendly package stacks up below or over in our review at 9to5Google.

Galaxy Buds FE just launched and offer a lower barrier to entry for the Samsung ecosystem. The buds have a new wingtip design that helps them rest in your ears more comfortably but otherwise resemble what you’ll find elsewhere in the lineup. Even though these are on the more affordable side, you’ll still get ANC tech built-in, as well as 30 hours of battery life.

Garmin’s new vívoactive 5 offers 11-day battery life

Amazon is offering the Garmin vívoactive 5 Smartwatch for $250, now available in a pair of finishes. With both dropping from the usual $300 price tag, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings. It’s a match of the all-time low for only the second time and marks a rare chance to save. The vívoactive 5 is one of the newest additions to the Garmin fitness family and arrives with a suite of features that make it a more compelling workout companion for those who want something more dedicated than an Apple Watch.

Garmin’s new vívoactive 5 just launched back in October and arrives with a refreshed design from previous editions that’s far more streamlined. There are still plenty of the company’s signature features, like a hybrid design that enables up to 11 days of battery life from its AMOLED display. There’s also a new Body Battery energy monitor that takes sleep, naps, stress, and other health metrics into account, as well as personalized fitness coaching and workout tracking for over 30 kinds of exercise.

Samsung’s new stylish Frame 4K smart TVs start from $548

Samsung’s popular The Frame 4K Smart TVs are still on sale today following all of the Black Friday festivities, marked down just in time for retrofitting the home theater ahead of the holidays. Right now, seven different sizes are marked down to their best prices yet – all of which start at $547.99 shipped for the 32-inch model. There’s as much as $1,000 in savings to be had on the up to 55-inch displays, which we breakdown below the fold. You can also learn what’s new this time around with the latest version of the unique smart TV in our launch coverage.

Taking a distinct design approach from other TVs on the market, Samsung’s Frame TV arrives with a sleek design that trades in your usual black plastic bezels for a more streamlined appearance that is designed to look more like a picture frame than a home theater upgrade. Fittingly for its name, it allows you to hang the 32-inch 4K HDR QLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate up on the wall while also taking advantage of the digital picture frame tech that shows off both personal photos and gallery-quality artwork.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Hands-on: Sony Inzone Buds are my new favorite wireless gaming earbuds [Video]

$400 direct-drive bundle for Xbox: Moza R3 unbox, setup, and first impressions [Video]

Review: Glorious Model I 2 Wireless gives ultralight, customizable 9-button design [Video]