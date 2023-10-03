Samsung’s Galaxy Buds FE bring ANC and 30-hour battery life for $99

The majority of high-end wireless earbuds are expensive because they offer an abundance of features beyond sound and simple noise cancellation. The Galaxy Buds FE are Samsung’s answer to that issue with a price tag under $100.

Alongside the Galaxy S23 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE series, the Galaxy Buds FE are meant to be earbuds with a reasonable price that carries the quintessential Galaxy experience. With a design that pays homage to the original Galaxy Buds, the Buds FE pack in the essentials for a simple, enjoyable experience.

The Galaxy Buds are available in Graphene and White colorways. Each has a wingtip design that helps the buds stay secure in your ear, and each looks rather comfortable. The Buds FE have a one-way speaker in each chassis, which should result in decent sound and range. For ANC and pass-through, the Buds FE carry three microphones on each side.

The Galaxy Buds FE comes in a well-designed charging case that allows the buds to get up to 30 hours of total listening time. It’s a rounded-off square that looks pretty easy to pocket, though it does seem to be on the thicker side. Without the case, each bud gets around 8.5, which is rather impressive.

At $99, the Buds FE comes in at a good price point for those who want a basic pair of earbuds that seamlessly fit into the Galaxy ecosystem. The Galaxy Buds FE will likely benefit those who already use Samsung devices.

Starting on October 10, the Galaxy Buds FE will be available on Samsung’s website and other major retailers.

