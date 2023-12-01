 Skip to main content

‘Messages by Google’ is now just ‘Google Messages’ 

Avatar for Abner Li  | Dec 1 2023 - 4:29 pm PT
4 Comments

In addition to getting seven new features yesterday, “Messages by Google” was quietly renamed to “Google Messages.”

The “by Google” portion was only ever used by the company, carriers, and other officially-aligned marketing material. For example, the YouTube video recapping last year’s big update was titled “Messages by Google – New features and a new look coming your way.”

End users just called it “Google Messages,” and that’s now the name in the Play Store listing. The new branding is also reflected in yesterday’s blog post: 

To celebrate our one billion milestone, Google Messages is introducing seven fun new ways to express yourself when communicating and connecting with other Android users – from shared themes and screen effects to AI-powered reactions. 

Before this, the big homescreen redesign paired the four-color “G” with “Messages” in the top-left corner of the app bar.

The application is still just called “Messages” on Android. It remains to be seen whether “Phone by Google” will be getting a similar update to “Google Phone.”

Meanwhile, here’s a look at the upcoming Custom Bubbles feature that we enabled. From a conversation’s overflow menu, you’ll find a new “Change colors” option. Including the default, there are nine themes in total, with the picker providing a preview. The color you or the recipient selects will remain synced. It is not yet widely rolled out for beta users.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article.

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Messages

Google Messages

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com