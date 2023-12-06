 Skip to main content

Android 14 QPR1 rolling out with December security update

Avatar for Abner Li  | Dec 6 2023 - 8:45 am PT
With the December 2023 security patch, Google is rolling out the stable QPR1 update to Android 14 and a big Feature Drop for the following Pixel devices: 5a, 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, 7 Pro, 7a, Tablet, Fold, 8, and 8 Pro.

On the Pixel Fold and Tablet, you can now force an app into a specific aspect ratio: Full screen, Half screen, or 16:9 (on tablets). This is considered an “experimental” feature that you can access from Settings > Apps > Aspect ratio or from the App info menu.

In Settings > About phone > Battery information, you’ll find the Manufacture data and Cycle count. This Android 14 QPR1 update also introduces a number of smaller user-facing changes, like a new “Metro” lock screen clock that brings the total on Pixel to nine.

A smaller tweak in Wallpaper & style introduces a particle effect when changing backgrounds, while the Pixel Launcher has tweaked Search preferences and provides a more prominent settings shortcut to it.

In Quick Settings, you’ll notice that Android 14 QPR1 does a better job of highlighting what Tiles you’ve chosen and those that you haven’t (using a lighter background). On the Pixel Tablet, there’s a more prominent toast message when your fingerprint isn’t recognized at the top of the screen.

On QPR1, the Clock app will show weather for your cities. The current temperature and high/low also appear on the World widget.

There are 33 security issues resolved in the Android 14 December patch dated 2023-12-01 and 61 for 2023-12-05. Vulnerabilities range from moderate to critical.

Google posted the factory images first this morning, while the OTAs were released an hour later.

