GTA 6 seemingly won’t come to PC during 2025 launch, so what about cloud gaming?

Grand Theft Auto 6 breaks a period of 10 years since Rockstar introduced the last GTA title. Even after that tremendous wait, Rockstar has alluded that GTA 6 will not come to PC and will remain limited to console. An unfortunate caveat is that GTA 6 might not come to the cloud, either.

Rockstar recently released something players have been waiting years for – a trailer. Specifically, the trailer for GTA 6, which bears a very strong resemblance to the inner workings of Florida. Rockstar made note that the game won’t be available until 2025, which is much sooner than the original leaks, which set the release date at somewhere around 2028.

With that timeframe for release, Rockstar also made a statement regarding the devices Grand Theft Auto 6 would be available on. According to the official press release, Grand Theft Auto 6 will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S consoles.

Grand Theft Auto VIis coming to PlayStation® 5 computer entertainment systems and Xbox Series X|S games and entertainment systems in 2025.

Will GTA 6 come to the cloud?

This is a huge blow for the PC gaming community. It’s also a strange move for Rockstar, considering its most popular titles of the past 10 years have made their way to PC through the company’s proprietary game launcher on Windows.

The move also means that there will be no foundation for utilizing cloud gaming services. In order to provide a cloud version of GTA 6, a remote PC needs to be running that game somewhere else. This is how Xbox Cloud Gaming, GeForce Now, Blacknut, and other services operate. Without a PC port, there’s no cloud game to run, leaving another set of users in the dark.

GTA 6 could come to PC with Xbox Play Anywhere

The statement from Rockstar looks to be open and shut, specifically leaving out Windows in its very short list of available platforms. Something to keep in mind, however, is that Windows 11 machines can run Xbox games as long as they’re “Xbox Play Anywhere” titles. That badge means your Xbox data will sync between PC and console, allowing you to run the game on both.

With Rockstar mentioning “Xbox Series X|S games and entertainment systems,” there’s a small but significant chance that Grand Theft Auto 6 can come to PC in the form of an Xbox Play Anywhere title in the Xbox app on Windows 11.

There is, of course, very little to support that, but Rockstar didn’t specifically say that Windows or PC would not be involved.

This would also pave the way for cloud gaming since most Xbox Game Pass titles carry the Play Anywhere tag and allow users to play on any device running the Xbox Cloud Gaming app.

We’ll have to wait until late 2024 or 2025 to see what Rockstar actually has in store for players. For now, it doesn’t breed confidence that GTA 6 will come to PC or cloud gaming, though things could change.