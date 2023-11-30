GeForce Now gets its first Call of Duty titles, including Warzone

Call of Duty is finally arriving for cloud gamers, with three of the latest titles, including Warzone, launching onto GeForce Now.

With Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision complete, more of the latter publisher’s titles have been making their way onto cloud platforms. As promised, the expansion hasn’t been limited to Xbox Game Pass streaming, with Nvidia and Microsoft entering into a partnership. Earlier this year, Nvidia’s service began gaining support for select PC Game Pass and Xbox PC titles, starting with Deathloop and Grounded.

Today, GeForce Now is picking up a trio of Call of Duty titles – its first ones from Activision – all of which are accessible through a combined “Call of Duty HQ” hub. You can now enjoy the latest title in the franchise, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, alongside its predecessor, Modern Warfare II.

Meanwhile, the Call of Duty HQ on GeForce Now also includes Warzone, marking the first time the fan-favorite battle royale has been officially offered in the cloud. In addition to making the game more portable in general, this cloud release may eventually help mobile gamers get their full Call of Duty fix ahead of Warzone’s mobile port, slated for early next year. That said, GeForce Now subscribers will be able to leverage the latest Nvidia graphics hardware to ensure high-quality visuals on any device with a strong internet connection.

Notably, this particular release isn’t without a few restrictions, with Nvidia calling out that some platforms – “Android, SHIELD TV, and TV” – will not be supported initially. (Update: As of 8:45 a.m. PT, Nvidia has resolved the platform-specific issues, allowing Call of Duty HQ to be playable on all GeForce Now compatible devices.) Looking ahead, Nvidia teases that we’ll likely see additional “legacy” Call of Duty releases arrive on GeForce Now in the future.

Call of Duty HQ arrives alongside 12 other newcomers to the library this GFN Thursday, including SteamWorld Build, an exploration and town-crafting game that’s the latest entry in a long-running, cult classic steampunk series.

Last Train Home (New release on Steam, Nov. 28)

Gangs of Sherwood (New release on Steam, Nov. 30)

SteamWorld Build (New release on Steam, Xbox and available on PC Game Pass, Dec. 1)

Astrea: Six-Sided Oracles (Steam)

Call of Duty HQ, including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone (Steam)

Galactic Civilizations IV (Steam)

Halls of Torment (Steam)

Kona II: Brume (Steam)

Laika: Aged Through Blood (Epic Games Store)

Pillars of Eternity (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

RESEARCH and DESTROY (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Roboquest (Epic Games Store)

StrangerZ (Steam)