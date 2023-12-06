 Skip to main content

Pixel 8 and 8 Pro get 37 fixes with Android 14 QPR1

Avatar for Abner Li  | Dec 6 2023 - 7:45 am PT
3 Comments
google pixel 8

The first big update to Android 14 is rolling out today with QPR1 and it contains a number of fixes for both the Pixel 8 series and older supported Google phones.

There are 37 fixes and improvements across the following categories: Apps, Audio, Battery & Charging, Biometrics, Bluetooth, Camera, Display & Graphics, Framework, Location & GPS, Sensors, System, Telephony, User Interface, and Wi-Fi.

Use the following device key to interpret the Pixel’s Android 14 QPR1 changelog:

*[1] Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8

*[2] Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet

*[3] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro

*[4] Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet

*[5] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro

Apps

  • General improvements for stability or performance with certain system apps *[1]

Audio

  • Fix for users facing issues in pairing Hearing aid with phone during calls under certain conditions

Battery & Charging

  • General improvements for charging and battery usage *[2]

Biometrics

  • Fix for fingerprint issues on first attempt when always-on display is enabled under certain conditions *[3]

Bluetooth

  • Fix for issue causing Bluetooth discovery to stop functioning under certain conditions
  • Fix for issue causing Bluetooth to stop functioning under certain conditions

Camera

  • General improvements for camera stability under certain conditions

Display & Graphics

  • Fix for issue causing emoji icons to be rendered brighter than the rest of the adjacent content *[1]
  • Fix for issue causing visual artifacts while scrolling on the home screen under certain conditions *[1]
  • Fix for users getting a green flash when using the phone in certain conditions
  • General improvements to display stability

Framework

  • General improvements for system stability and performance in certain conditions

Location & GPS

  • Fix for issue causing GPS instability under certain conditions

Sensors

  • Fix for Phone vibrating continuously in certain conditions *[3]

System

  • Fix for issue causing third party apps to crash on start up in certain conditions
  • Fix for issue with Battery charging notifications in certain conditions

Telephony

  • Fix for Voice over Wi-Fi calls to fail in certain conditions
  • General improvements for network connection stability and performance in certain conditions

User Interface

  • Fix for black bar at the bottom of the display after changing screen saver in certain conditions *[4]
  • Fix for black screen in certain conditions *[1]
  • Fix for certain users unable to share Videos/Screenshots/Documents in certain conditions *[4]
  • Fix for custom clock reset to default in certain conditions
  • Fix for email notification overlays that are not removed in certain conditions
  • Fix for empty home screen post unlocking via fingerprint in certain conditions
  • Fix for home screen blank background post unlocking in certain conditions *[4]
  • Fix for incorrect date/time showing in status bar in certain conditions
  • Fix for issue causing quick settings tiles to not activate under certain conditions
  • Fix for issue causing the clock and temperature to overlap on the At a Glance lockscreen
  • Fix for issue with blank notifications in certain conditions
  • Fix for messages SMS Icon not showing in certain conditions
  • Fix for missing icons post unlocking via fingerprint in certain conditions
  • Fix for missing mobile icons in certain conditions when multiple SIMs are used
  • Fix for unable to unlock device in certain conditions *[5]
  • Fix for Wallpaper on home screen showing black in certain conditions
  • Fix for Wi-Fi icon not displaying in certain conditions
  • General improvement to the setup wizard flow pertaining to the navigation mode selection *[1]
  • General improvements for performance and Memory management in certain UI transitions
  • General improvements for performance and stability in certain UI transitions and animations
  • General improvements for system stability and performance in certain conditions

Wi-Fi

  • General improvements for Wi-Fi stability and performance in certain conditions
