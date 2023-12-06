Pixel 8 and 8 Pro get 37 fixes with Android 14 QPR1

The first big update to Android 14 is rolling out today with QPR1 and it contains a number of fixes for both the Pixel 8 series and older supported Google phones.
There are 37 fixes and improvements across the following categories: Apps, Audio, Battery & Charging, Biometrics, Bluetooth, Camera, Display & Graphics, Framework, Location & GPS, Sensors, System, Telephony, User Interface, and Wi-Fi.
Use the following device key to interpret the Pixel’s Android 14 QPR1 changelog:
*[1] Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8
*[2] Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet
*[3] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro
*[4] Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet
*[5] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro
Apps
- General improvements for stability or performance with certain system apps *[1]
Audio
- Fix for users facing issues in pairing Hearing aid with phone during calls under certain conditions
Battery & Charging
- General improvements for charging and battery usage *[2]
Biometrics
- Fix for fingerprint issues on first attempt when always-on display is enabled under certain conditions *[3]
Bluetooth
- Fix for issue causing Bluetooth discovery to stop functioning under certain conditions
- Fix for issue causing Bluetooth to stop functioning under certain conditions
Camera
- General improvements for camera stability under certain conditions
Display & Graphics
- Fix for issue causing emoji icons to be rendered brighter than the rest of the adjacent content *[1]
- Fix for issue causing visual artifacts while scrolling on the home screen under certain conditions *[1]
- Fix for users getting a green flash when using the phone in certain conditions
- General improvements to display stability
Framework
- General improvements for system stability and performance in certain conditions
Location & GPS
- Fix for issue causing GPS instability under certain conditions
Sensors
- Fix for Phone vibrating continuously in certain conditions *[3]
System
- Fix for issue causing third party apps to crash on start up in certain conditions
- Fix for issue with Battery charging notifications in certain conditions
Telephony
- Fix for Voice over Wi-Fi calls to fail in certain conditions
- General improvements for network connection stability and performance in certain conditions
User Interface
- Fix for black bar at the bottom of the display after changing screen saver in certain conditions *[4]
- Fix for black screen in certain conditions *[1]
- Fix for certain users unable to share Videos/Screenshots/Documents in certain conditions *[4]
- Fix for custom clock reset to default in certain conditions
- Fix for email notification overlays that are not removed in certain conditions
- Fix for empty home screen post unlocking via fingerprint in certain conditions
- Fix for home screen blank background post unlocking in certain conditions *[4]
- Fix for incorrect date/time showing in status bar in certain conditions
- Fix for issue causing quick settings tiles to not activate under certain conditions
- Fix for issue causing the clock and temperature to overlap on the At a Glance lockscreen
- Fix for issue with blank notifications in certain conditions
- Fix for messages SMS Icon not showing in certain conditions
- Fix for missing icons post unlocking via fingerprint in certain conditions
- Fix for missing mobile icons in certain conditions when multiple SIMs are used
- Fix for unable to unlock device in certain conditions *[5]
- Fix for Wallpaper on home screen showing black in certain conditions
- Fix for Wi-Fi icon not displaying in certain conditions
- General improvement to the setup wizard flow pertaining to the navigation mode selection *[1]
- General improvements for performance and Memory management in certain UI transitions
- General improvements for performance and stability in certain UI transitions and animations
- General improvements for system stability and performance in certain conditions
Wi-Fi
- General improvements for Wi-Fi stability and performance in certain conditions
