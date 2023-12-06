Pixel 8 and 8 Pro get 37 fixes with Android 14 QPR1

The first big update to Android 14 is rolling out today with QPR1 and it contains a number of fixes for both the Pixel 8 series and older supported Google phones.

There are 37 fixes and improvements across the following categories: Apps, Audio, Battery & Charging, Biometrics, Bluetooth, Camera, Display & Graphics, Framework, Location & GPS, Sensors, System, Telephony, User Interface, and Wi-Fi.

Use the following device key to interpret the Pixel’s Android 14 QPR1 changelog:

*[1] Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8

*[2] Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet

*[3] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro

*[4] Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet

*[5] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro

Apps

General improvements for stability or performance with certain system apps *[1]

Audio

Fix for users facing issues in pairing Hearing aid with phone during calls under certain conditions

Battery & Charging

General improvements for charging and battery usage *[2]

Biometrics

Fix for fingerprint issues on first attempt when always-on display is enabled under certain conditions *[3]

Bluetooth

Fix for issue causing Bluetooth discovery to stop functioning under certain conditions

Fix for issue causing Bluetooth to stop functioning under certain conditions

Camera

General improvements for camera stability under certain conditions

Display & Graphics

Fix for issue causing emoji icons to be rendered brighter than the rest of the adjacent content *[1]

Fix for issue causing visual artifacts while scrolling on the home screen under certain conditions *[1]

Fix for users getting a green flash when using the phone in certain conditions

General improvements to display stability

Framework

General improvements for system stability and performance in certain conditions

Location & GPS

Fix for issue causing GPS instability under certain conditions

Sensors

Fix for Phone vibrating continuously in certain conditions *[3]

System

Fix for issue causing third party apps to crash on start up in certain conditions

Fix for issue with Battery charging notifications in certain conditions

Telephony

Fix for Voice over Wi-Fi calls to fail in certain conditions

General improvements for network connection stability and performance in certain conditions

User Interface

Fix for black bar at the bottom of the display after changing screen saver in certain conditions *[4]

Fix for black screen in certain conditions *[1]

Fix for certain users unable to share Videos/Screenshots/Documents in certain conditions *[4]

Fix for custom clock reset to default in certain conditions

Fix for email notification overlays that are not removed in certain conditions

Fix for empty home screen post unlocking via fingerprint in certain conditions

Fix for home screen blank background post unlocking in certain conditions *[4]

Fix for incorrect date/time showing in status bar in certain conditions

Fix for issue causing quick settings tiles to not activate under certain conditions

Fix for issue causing the clock and temperature to overlap on the At a Glance lockscreen

Fix for issue with blank notifications in certain conditions

Fix for messages SMS Icon not showing in certain conditions

Fix for missing icons post unlocking via fingerprint in certain conditions

Fix for missing mobile icons in certain conditions when multiple SIMs are used

Fix for unable to unlock device in certain conditions *[5]

Fix for Wallpaper on home screen showing black in certain conditions

Fix for Wi-Fi icon not displaying in certain conditions

General improvement to the setup wizard flow pertaining to the navigation mode selection *[1]

General improvements for performance and Memory management in certain UI transitions

General improvements for performance and stability in certain UI transitions and animations

General improvements for system stability and performance in certain conditions

Wi-Fi

General improvements for Wi-Fi stability and performance in certain conditions