Google rolling out Gemini Nano to Pixel 8 Pro with Android AICore

Gemini Nano is Google’s most efficient model aimed at on-device tasks and its debuting on the Pixel 8 Pro today with the December 2023 Feature Drop.

Gemini Nano powers Summarize in Recorder and Gboard Smart Reply on the Pixel 8 Pro. When you open a recording and navigate to the “Transcript” tab, tapping “Summarize” at the top will generate three or so bullet points. Given the on-device nature of the entire app, summarization will also work when you’re offline.

In Gboard, Gemini Nano will power Smart Reply for “high-quality responses with conversational awareness.” WhatsApp is the first app to support this. It will be available for other applications next year, with Google launching a developer preview today.

Looking ahead, Google says the “broader family of Gemini models will unlock new capabilities for the Assistant with Bard experience early next year on Pixel.”

Behind-the-scenes, apps access Gemini Nano, which can also perform advanced proofreading and grammar correction, using Android AICore. This is Android 14’s “new system service for on-device foundation models” that handles model management, runtimes, and safety features.

AICore enables Low Rank Adaption (LoRA) fine tuning with Gemini Nano. This powerful concept enables app developers to create small LoRA adapters based on their own training data. The LoRA adapter is loaded by AICore, resulting in a powerful large language model fine tuned for the app’s own use-cases.

Besides privacy and data not leaving your device, Google emphasizes how the on-device nature “enables consistent experiences with deterministic latency, so features are always available even when there’s no network.”

AICore is private by design, following the example of Android’s Private Compute Core with isolation from the network via open-source APIs, providing transparency and auditability. As part of our efforts to build and deploy AI responsibly, we also built dedicated safety features to make it safer and more inclusive for everyone.

AICore makes use of the TPU on Tensor G3, while there will also be support for NPUs in flagship Qualcomm, Samsung, and MediaTek chips. Google says other devices and silicon partners will be announced “in the coming months.”

Gemini Nano is distilled down from the larger Gemini models and specifically optimized to run on mobile silicon accelerators.