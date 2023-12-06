December Feature Drop: Pixel 8 Pro Video Boost, Night Sight timelapse, Pixel Watch Unlock, & more

Google is rolling out a pretty big December Feature Drop that notably adds Video Boost to the Pixel 8 Pro and other camera features, while Watch Unlock is finally here for the Pixel Watch.

Pixel Camera

Video Boost combines the Pixel 8 Pro camera and Tensor G3 chip with Google’s cloud processing capabilities. After enabling Video Boost in the Camera app, record like you normally would to get a clip that you can watch/share right away. At the same time, Google is capturing a special Video Boost format, which Google colloquially refers to as RAW-ish, that will be sent to its servers. Both the upload, which waits for Wi-Fi, and processing takes some time. You’ll get a Google Photos notification once complete, while that second recording is deleted to save space on your device.

HDR+ and other computational photography models are applied to adjust color, lighting, stabilization, and graininess. This results in everything from vivid colors to full dynamic range and life-like skin tone.

Video Boost also makes possible Night Sight Video that lets you see rich detail and color when recording in low-light conditions.

Similarly, Night Sight on the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro now lets you “record vibrant, detailed timelapse videos in low light.” You can record the changing evening sky when your phone is stable (on a tripod).

Continuing on the photography front, the Portrait light tool in Google Photos is getting a new “Balance light” option that removes harsh shadows thanks to a new AI model, while Photo Unblur now does a better job sharpening cats and dogs.

On the Pixel Fold, Dual Screen Preview lets you project what you’re seeing in the inner display on the cover screen.

A “Clean” feature lets you remove smudges, stains, and even creases from scanned documents right from the Camera app. This follows the Google Drive app revamping its receipt scanner.

Finally, you can use your Pixel as a laptop/desktop webcam when connecting the two via cable. Open the USB Preferences notification and select “Use USB for Webcam.” This is available on the Pixel 6 and newer, as well as the Fold.

Pixel Watch

First announced at CES 2022, Google is finally rolling out Watch Unlock between Pixel devices. When your watch is being worn and unlocked, the paired nearby phone will not require a passcode. You’ll get a corresponding “Unlocked by your watch” message at the top of the screen. If that phone is unlocked accidentally, a notification on the wearable will let you quickly “Lock” it.

To set this up, open the companion app > Watch preferences > Security. Google warns that this reduces watch battery life and is less secure than PIN/password.

Google is making official the availability of six new faces and complication styles (arcs and redesigned bulbs) on the original Pixel Watch, as well as Do Not Disturb and Bedtime Mode sync.

If your Pixel Watch or Watch 2 is paired to a Tensor-powered Google phone, auto Call Screen will show a transcript of the conversation on your wrist. It lets you ignore or get more details before answering.

And more…

The calling experience is also improving with contextual Call Screen replies that let you “easily respond in a way that fits the situation.” This might include “Confirm” or “Cancel Appointment” to let Google immediately respond to the caller on your behalf.

In the same app, Direct My Call and Hold for Me are expanding to support business numbers without a toll-free prefix, as well as the UK.

The Pixel Tablet is getting Clear Calling when video conferencing to reduce background noise and enhance your voice. Google’s largest screen is also adding support for Spatial Audio through the tablet speakers and Pixel Buds Pro.

Other features include the Summarize feature powered by Gemini Nano, with Recorder also adding transcription support for 28 new languages, and on-device Gboard Smart Replies starting in WhatsApp.

Repair Mode will “keep your personal data protected and preserved” when it’s in the shop for service, while the Google Password Manager will ping you about accounts that support passkeys to easily upgrade.

Finally, the Google Clock app now shows weather for your saved cities. The current and high/low temperatures also appear on the World homescreen widget. You also can get a forecast when alarms go off. This is rolling out with a Play Store update to an app called “Weather,” which acts as a background service.

The December Feature Drop is rolling out to Pixel devices starting today.