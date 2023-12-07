Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra gets side-by-side comparison with S23 Ultra, showing subtle differences

Samsung feels it’s hit a stride with the design of the S Ultra series. The latest leaked photos of the Galaxy S24 Ultra compared to the previous generation show just how little things change year over year.

As close as we are to the release of the Galaxy S24 series, there’s quite a bit we know about it. There will be three devices in the series – the Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra. This lineup doesn’t include a potential S24 FE because those come later in the year.

According to earlier reports, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will also carry a titanium chassis, dropping weight and likely raising the price to compete with other titanium-inclusive phones. The S24 Ultra is also said to be dropping the 10x telephoto for a 5x lens instead.

Today, further leaked images surfaced that showcase the Galaxy S24 Ultra in a side-by-side comparison with the year-old Galaxy S23 Ultra (via SamMobile). In the images, the silver device is the S24 Ultra, with several design notes immediately visible.

Samsung has altered two elements of the S24 Ultra on the bottom of the phones. First, the speaker grill is now one milled cut rather than six individual slots. The S24 Ultra is still, presumably, IP68 water and dust-resistant like the Galaxy S23 Ultra. If not, then it’s likely better. Having one milled channel might mean more debris enters the speaker slot, but its inherent water and dustproofing might make that a moot point.

The second change on the bottom of the device has the potential to be a sore point in the future. The S Pen has shifted from a rounded bottom to a flat surface, which could mean removing it from the S Pen silo could be a challenge.

The side of the S24 Ultra shows a change, too. The volume rocker key will be slightly longer and thicker. This change shouldn’t have any effect at all, as the current iteration is pretty easy to feel out on the device and quickly press.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is likely to house a 5,000mAh battery, 12 GB of RAM, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of storage, and a new generation of Gorilla Glass panels named “Corning Gorilla Armor.” It should also come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and house a 6.8-inch QHD+ display, according to other previous leaks.