Galaxy S24 Ultra leak shows titanium build & colors, removal of 10x telephoto

As we start the month of December, we’re also just a mere month away from the launch of Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series and, today, leaked images show off the Galaxy S24 Ultra, its titanium build, and more.

The folks over at Windows Report today published a batch of official-looking renders of the Galaxy S24 Ultra which give us the best look yet at Samsung’s familiar design. Like the Galaxy Ultra phones before it, Samsung’s upcoming flagship has four camera sensors on the back, a big display, and an embedded S Pen.

What’s new this year starts with the display, which is flat this time around. Even in renders, this shows itself which slightly more noticeable side bezels and a more squared off look.

Beyond that, we’re also seeing Samsung’s titanium build for the Galaxy S24 Ultra here, which the company seems to be doubling down on quite heavily. The report claims that all four of Samsung’s core color variants will be named “Titanium,” with options including “Titanium Black,” “Titanium Gray,” “Titanium Violet,” and “Titanium Yellow.”

Notably, we also saw the titanium build in a recent hands-on leak.

Looking past the images, the report further brings out key specs of the Galaxy S24 Ultra which include Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, a 6.8-inch QHD+ display, 200MP primary camera with 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto, and 50MP 5x telephoto cameras.

That move to a 5x telephoto camera is notable, as Samsung has employed 3x and 10x telephoto lenses through its past few Ultra devices. The bumped-up resolution may help make up for that, but it’s a considerable loss nonetheless.

The leaked specs also include a 5,000 mAh battery, 12GB of RAM, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of storage, and “Corning Gorilla Armor,” which is presumably the unannounced successor to Gorilla Glass Victus. Also mentioned is a new vapor chamber for cooling that’s 1.9x larger than Galaxy S23 Ultra’s cooling system.

The report goes on to summarize the Galaxy S24 and S24+ as well, which ditch titanium for aluminum and appear to be minor upgrades overall compared to the previous generation.

