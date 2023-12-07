Threads adds ‘Tags,’ a simplified version of hashtags

Rolling out now, Meta’s Twitter competitor, Threads, is adding support for “Tags,” a simplified version of hashtags. Here’s what you should know.

Announced in a post on Threads today, Meta is adding “Tags” to the social platform as a way to categorize a post and have it show up alongside other posts on the same topic. Tags work similarly to hashtags in the sense that they group together content, but they also work differently.

Unlike hashtags, you can only have one tag/topic on a post. So, where many platforms (including Instagram) suffer somewhat from posts being flooded with dozens of hashtags appended to the bottom, Threads seemingly avoids that entirely. Meta says that this “makes it easier for others who care about that topic to find and read your post.”

The other big difference with tags is how they appear in posts.

Tags can be added by typing the # symbol in line with the text, but they don’t appear with the symbol in the published post. Instead, they appear in blue text in the post, much like a traditional hyperlink. You can also add a tag by tapping the “#” symbol on the new post UI.

Meanwhile, Threads is rumored to be finally arriving in Europe sometime this month.

More on Threads: