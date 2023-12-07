 Skip to main content

Threads adds ‘Tags,’ a simplified version of hashtags

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Dec 7 2023 - 11:05 am PT
0 Comments

Rolling out now, Meta’s Twitter competitor, Threads, is adding support for “Tags,” a simplified version of hashtags. Here’s what you should know.

Announced in a post on Threads today, Meta is adding “Tags” to the social platform as a way to categorize a post and have it show up alongside other posts on the same topic. Tags work similarly to hashtags in the sense that they group together content, but they also work differently.

Unlike hashtags, you can only have one tag/topic on a post. So, where many platforms (including Instagram) suffer somewhat from posts being flooded with dozens of hashtags appended to the bottom, Threads seemingly avoids that entirely. Meta says that this “makes it easier for others who care about that topic to find and read your post.”

The other big difference with tags is how they appear in posts.

Tags can be added by typing the # symbol in line with the text, but they don’t appear with the symbol in the published post. Instead, they appear in blue text in the post, much like a traditional hyperlink. You can also add a tag by tapping the “#” symbol on the new post UI.

Post by @threads
View on Threads

Meanwhile, Threads is rumored to be finally arriving in Europe sometime this month.

More on Threads:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Threads

Threads

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.