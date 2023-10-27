Threads adds native GIF picker and polls, still blocks Gboard GIF insertion on Android

Meta has provided yet another welcome up to its Twitter competitor, Threads, with users now able to access a GIF picker and polls. However, the app still blocks Android keyboards from inserting GIFs.

Announced by Mark Zuckerberg yesterday, Threads is now rolling out support for an in-app GIF picker as well as support for polls.

Polls on Threads work just like you’d expect. An option when creating a new post allows users to add up to four poll choices and run that poll for 24 hours. There are no settings, currently, to lengthen or shorten the poll. Notably too, there is no support for polls on the Threads web app just yet.

Meanwhile, the in-app GIF picker is powered by GIPHY and works on all new posts and replies. Users are able to tap the new “GIF” button in Threads to access the library of searchable GIFs. Like polls, the option appears to have launched in the latest app updates to Threads on Android and iOS.

However, while we’re glad to see Threads adding an in-app GIF picker, the app does still frustratingly block Android’s GIF insertion from keyboards such as Gboard. When attempting to insert a GIF using Gboard, a message appears saying that Threads doesn’t support the functionality yet. Given that most other apps support this functionality, it’s rather annoying that Meta continues to block it on Threads (and Instagram).

