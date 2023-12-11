 Skip to main content

Google Fiber 20 Gig with Wi-Fi 7 will cost $250/month in these cities

Avatar for Abner Li  | Dec 11 2023 - 1:30 pm PT
4 Comments
Google Fiber

Back in October, Google Fiber said it would soon offer residential 20 Gig service, and it’s now detailing the price and where it will initially be available.

Plans today start at $70 per month for 1 Gig, $100/month for 2 Gig, $125/mo for 5 Gig, and $180/mo for 8 Gig. Google Fiber says it aims to make speed “accessible,” and feels the new 20 Gig offering is similarly priced at $70 more: “At $250, it’s a lot of speed for that price, and we know that it will enable innovators who want to be able to push what’s possible to truly get to work.”

The ISP imagines 20 Gig as allowing “multiple devices to take advantage of multi-gig speeds” simultaneously instead of one computer using all that bandwidth.  

20 Gig service will get underway in Kansas City, North Carolina’s Triangle Region, Arizona, and Iowa, with installations expected to start in Q1 2024.

GFiber is in the process of rolling out Nokia’s 25G PON technology across its network, and will “open up invitations” accordingly. It’s launching in early access with a “custom, pre-certified Wi-Fi 7 router,” extender, and special Optical Network Terminal (ONT) from Nokia that’s bigger than the current Fiber Jack.

You can sign-up for early access to GFiber Labs 20 Gig here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links.

