Google Fiber focusing on five new states over the coming years

In a blog post titled “What’s next for Google Fiber” today, the division’s CEO Dinni Jain laid out what states the ISP will be growing in over the coming years.

Google Fiber (including its Webpass service) is available in 14 states today: Alabama, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington. Iowa was Fiber’s first new state in five years.

Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Nebraska, and Nevada “will be the main focus for [Google Fiber’s] growth for the next several years.”

We’re talking to city leaders in the following states, with the objective of bringing Google Fiber’s fiber-to-the-home service to their communities…

This has been the result of “many months traveling across the country.” Fiber has spent the last few years streamlining its services by getting rid of traditional TV service for Chromecast with Google TV and streaming (as made possible by faster speeds), and dropping the 100Mbps plan to focus on gigabit service.

Meanwhile, it started offering 2 Gig service last year with a new Wi-Fi 6 router, in addition to letting subscribers use their own, and opening mall kiosks.

Additionally, the Alphabet-owned ISP will be continuing to expand in current metro areas. Another goal is talking to “communities that want to build their own fiber networks,” with Huntsville and West Des Moines cited as cities where this “model work[ed] effectively.”

We’re thrilled to be expanding our geographic reach once again — bringing better internet to more people in more places. Stay tuned in the coming months as we fill in this picture with more details about our new cities, even faster speeds and redefined customer service.

