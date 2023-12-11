Google recaps 25 years of Search trends [Video]

Google’s wind-down of 2023 continues with the annual “Year in Search” video, though the company this year eschewed the usual theme format by recapping trends from the past 25 years of Search.
The company celebrated that big anniversary in September and is now looking back at the most searched people, places, and things in several categories. Some highlights from each include:
Music
|Category
|Query
|intro music
|Star Wars
|soundtrack
|Twilight
|tv show intro music
|Game of Thrones
|academy award winning original song
|Let it Go by Idina Menzel
|album cover
|abbey road
|album drop
|Drake
|blueprint
|Jay Z The Blueprint
|boy band
|BTS
TV, Movies and Entertainment
|Category
|Query
|biopic
|The Wolf of Wall Street
|cantina
|Star Wars
|cartoon (show, not character)
|SpongeBob SquarePants
|cast
|Harry Potter
|closing credits
|Avengers
Fashion and Beauty
|Category
|Query
|catwalk
|Kendall Jenner
|celeb beauty brand
|Fenty Beauty
|creative director
|Karl Lagerfeld
|dress (celeb dress)
|Kate Middleton dress
|fashion icon
|Rihanna
Food
|Category
|Query
|how to cook…
|how to cook chicken
|king
|Burger King
|mug cake
|chocolate mug cake
|recipe
|cake recipe
|secret menu
|Starbucks
|snack
|Fruit snack
|style of pizza
|Chicago-style pizza
|type of cake
|Pancake
|type of snacks
|Healthy snacks
|vegan dish
|Vegan pizza
Sports
|Category
|Query
|athlete
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|formula 1 driver
|Michael Schumacher
|goat
|Tom Brady
|gymnast
|Simone Biles
|heavy weight
|Mike Tyson
|knockout
|Ronda Rousey
|mvp
|Lebron James
Gaming
|Category
|Query
|theme music
|Mario
|gaming console
|Xbox console
|leveling
|World of Warcraft leveling
|minecraft character
|Creeper
|minecraft question
|how to download minecraft
|mod
|Minecraft mod
