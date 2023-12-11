 Skip to main content

Google recaps 25 years of Search trends [Video]

Avatar for Abner Li  | Dec 11 2023 - 8:10 am PT
Google’s wind-down of 2023 continues with the annual “Year in Search” video, though the company this year eschewed the usual theme format by recapping trends from the past 25 years of Search.

Meanwhile, you can still find out what was trending on Google Search in 2023 here.

The company celebrated that big anniversary in September and is now looking back at the most searched people, places, and things in several categories. Some highlights from each include:

Music

CategoryQuery
intro musicStar Wars
soundtrackTwilight
tv show intro musicGame of Thrones
academy award winning original songLet it Go by Idina Menzel
album coverabbey road
album dropDrake
blueprintJay Z The Blueprint
boy bandBTS

TV, Movies and Entertainment

CategoryQuery
biopicThe Wolf of Wall Street
cantinaStar Wars
cartoon (show, not character)SpongeBob SquarePants
castHarry Potter
closing creditsAvengers

Fashion and Beauty

CategoryQuery
catwalkKendall Jenner
celeb beauty brandFenty Beauty
creative directorKarl Lagerfeld
dress (celeb dress)Kate Middleton dress
fashion iconRihanna

Food

CategoryQuery
how to cook…how to cook chicken
kingBurger King
mug cakechocolate mug cake
recipecake recipe
secret menuStarbucks
snackFruit snack
style of pizzaChicago-style pizza
type of cakePancake
type of snacksHealthy snacks
vegan dishVegan pizza

Sports

CategoryQuery
athleteCristiano Ronaldo
formula 1 driverMichael Schumacher
goatTom Brady
gymnastSimone Biles
heavy weightMike Tyson
knockoutRonda Rousey
mvpLebron James

Gaming

CategoryQuery
theme musicMario
gaming consoleXbox console
levelingWorld of Warcraft leveling
minecraft characterCreeper
minecraft questionhow to download minecraft
modMinecraft mod
