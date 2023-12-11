Google recaps 25 years of Search trends [Video]

Google’s wind-down of 2023 continues with the annual “Year in Search” video, though the company this year eschewed the usual theme format by recapping trends from the past 25 years of Search.

Meanwhile, you can still find out what was trending on Google Search in 2023 here.

The company celebrated that big anniversary in September and is now looking back at the most searched people, places, and things in several categories. Some highlights from each include:

Music

Category Query intro music Star Wars soundtrack Twilight tv show intro music Game of Thrones academy award winning original song Let it Go by Idina Menzel album cover abbey road album drop Drake blueprint Jay Z The Blueprint boy band BTS

TV, Movies and Entertainment

Category Query biopic The Wolf of Wall Street cantina Star Wars cartoon (show, not character) SpongeBob SquarePants cast Harry Potter closing credits Avengers

Fashion and Beauty

Category Query catwalk Kendall Jenner celeb beauty brand Fenty Beauty creative director Karl Lagerfeld dress (celeb dress) Kate Middleton dress fashion icon Rihanna

Food

Category Query how to cook… how to cook chicken king Burger King mug cake chocolate mug cake recipe cake recipe secret menu Starbucks snack Fruit snack style of pizza Chicago-style pizza type of cake Pancake type of snacks Healthy snacks vegan dish Vegan pizza

Sports

Category Query athlete Cristiano Ronaldo formula 1 driver Michael Schumacher goat Tom Brady gymnast Simone Biles heavy weight Mike Tyson knockout Ronda Rousey mvp Lebron James

Gaming

Category Query theme music Mario gaming console Xbox console leveling World of Warcraft leveling minecraft character Creeper minecraft question how to download minecraft mod Minecraft mod