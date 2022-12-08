Google’s Year in Search 2022 recap asks ‘can I change’ [Video]

Following the Play Store and YouTube Music, Google’s wind down of 2022 continues with the annual “Year in Search” recap video.

This year’s theme is “can I change” with people searching for that “more than ever before”: “From changing careers to seeking new outlooks on life, people are finding ways to reimagine themselves and reshape the world around them.”

Compiled from Google Trends data, this two-minute video is somewhat staid with dark backgrounds used throughout. Notably, in 2022, the Google Search used to show popular queries before each clip — a lot of selfie vertical video — has been updated to show both the voice microphone and Google Lens. It’s the actual box versus a generic version in previous years, and reflects how Lens is now on the google.com homepage.

There are various pop culture references throughout, including Top Gun: Maverick for “how to become a fighter pilot,” Rio Carnival, Coda at the Oscars, Lizzo at the Emmys, a Blue Origin launch, and various sporting moments (including Serena Williams and Roger Federer).

There’s also footage of Queen Elizabeth II noting how “Change has become a constant. The way we embrace it defines our future.”

Earlier this week, Google shared the top queries of the year, including Google Lens and Hum to Search lookups for the first time.

