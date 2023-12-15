 Skip to main content

Firefox for Android now supports over 450 extensions

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Dec 15 2023 - 1:25 pm PT
0 Comments
firefox android

Browser extensions are super useful on desktop platforms, but mobile browsers rarely support them. This week, Firefox for Android is taking a bit step in changing that with support for over 450 new extensions available now.

As Mozilla details in a blog post, it is this week opening support for hundreds of extensions for Firefox on Android, with those extensions available via the Mozilla Firefox Add-On Store.

Mozilla explains:

Mozilla announced more than 450 new extensions (software that adds new features or functionality to the browser) to users on Firefox for Android at Mozilla’s Addons.mozilla.org (AMO) Android page. This milestone marks the launch of a new open extension ecosystem on mobile where developers are now free to create and publish extensions and users can easily access and install them on Firefox for Android.

While the functionality is still pretty new, there are already some trending extensions available. Those include YouTubeUtils, which adds extra functionality to YouTube’s mobile website, RedditAnnoyances, which blocks the “Continue with App” prompt, Android Scroll Bottom, which adds a menu button to jump to the bottom of a webpage, and Ink for Google, a third-party extension which applies a Material Design (the older version) revamp to several Google websites.

You’ll need the latest version of Firefox to get started, available now in the Play Store.

More on Android:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on app…
Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.