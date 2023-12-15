Firefox for Android now supports over 450 extensions

Browser extensions are super useful on desktop platforms, but mobile browsers rarely support them. This week, Firefox for Android is taking a bit step in changing that with support for over 450 new extensions available now.

As Mozilla details in a blog post, it is this week opening support for hundreds of extensions for Firefox on Android, with those extensions available via the Mozilla Firefox Add-On Store.

Mozilla explains:

Mozilla announced more than 450 new extensions (software that adds new features or functionality to the browser) to users on Firefox for Android at Mozilla’s Addons.mozilla.org (AMO) Android page. This milestone marks the launch of a new open extension ecosystem on mobile where developers are now free to create and publish extensions and users can easily access and install them on Firefox for Android.

While the functionality is still pretty new, there are already some trending extensions available. Those include YouTubeUtils, which adds extra functionality to YouTube’s mobile website, RedditAnnoyances, which blocks the “Continue with App” prompt, Android Scroll Bottom, which adds a menu button to jump to the bottom of a webpage, and Ink for Google, a third-party extension which applies a Material Design (the older version) revamp to several Google websites.

You’ll need the latest version of Firefox to get started, available now in the Play Store.

