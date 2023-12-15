Google improves Gboard’s support for Spanish with better autocorrect

Gboard is picking up better support for the Spanish language in new updates.

As detailed in a post on The Keyword by Google, Gboard for Android is rolling out better support for the Spanish language thanks to a new commitment to the Spanish Language and Artificial Intelligence (LEIA) project. That project, as Google describes, has been working to improve the use of the Spanish language in technical environments over the past few years.

Google is making two big improvements to Spanish language support in Gboard, starting with the integration of the lexical repertoire of the RAE’s Dictionary of the Spanish Language. What does that mean? It should result in considerably better and faster autocorrect. Google specifically calls out names and words with an accent, such as García, Rodríguez, Coruña, Jaén, música, río, frío o vehículo.

Google also notes that this allows for better switching between English and Spanish, and Gboard’s dictionary has added “hundreds of thousands” of new words.

It has also allowed for better word recommendations, smoother changes between English and Spanish when typing, and reduced biases. Moreover, hundreds of thousands of new words (“ibuprofeno”, “criptomonedas”, “SMS”, “tempura”) have been integrated into the Gboard dictionary for Android.

Beyond that, in Google Search, the Spanish Language Dictionary of the Royal Academy is being integrated to improve search results, improving definition searches, examples of Spanish words in sentences, and looking for synonyms.