Google Nest WiFi Pro systems start from $160, Beats Studio Pro $180, more

Google Nest WiFi Pro systems, starting from $160

Amazon is now marking down three different Google Nest WiFi Pro systems, all of which now start at $159.99 shipped. This single router package that headlines the savings normally sells for $200 and now drops down by 20%, much like the other two packages. It’s the second-best price to date at within $2 of the all-time low from back in October and is the first discount since. We didn’t see any price cuts for this model over Black Friday, either. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect from the package.

Those who need extra coverage will also find two other packages on sale. These both step up from just a single router to 2- or 3-node systems that provide all of the same perks as we covered above, just with added range. Both of these discounts match the best prices of the year in the process and are detailed below.

Google’s latest in-house Wi-Fi router arrives centered around entirely new builds that pack in the latest Wi-Fi 6E networking tech. There are 2,200 square feet of coverage for each of the routers, with up to 5.4Gb/s speeds over the tri-band connection, as well as extra Ethernet ports to handle wired devices. You’ll be able to choose between the two different bundles depending on how much coverage you need too.

Beats Studio Pro ANC headphones now $180

If you missed out on the Black Friday offer, Amazon is delivering another chance to save on the new Beats Studio Pro headphones. These recently released over-ears are now down to $179.95 shipped at the retailer, dropping from the usual $350 price tag in the process. This is almost 50% off and applies to all four styles of the cans. It comes within $10 of the all-time low from back over the Thanksgiving Week savings event and is the second-best price we’ve seen overall. These are some of our favorite headphones on the market right now, and our hands-on review walks you through just why that’s the case.

The third birthday of AirPods Max was one of the big topics around 9to5 last week, but not just for celebrating the milestone. There’s no denying that Apple’s hi-fi headphones could use a refresh, and while we wait, at least there’s the new Beats Studio Pro. These recently released headphones arrive as a new flagship in the lineup with an over-ear listening experience and all the bells and whistles you’d expect from that front-runner status.

Centered around active noise cancellation, there’s also a companion transparency mode to go alongside the even more exciting inclusion of Personalized Spatial Audio and Dynamic Head tracking. We found them to be the better buy over AirPods Max in that review we noted above, and I’ve personally been enjoying them myself.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 FE/+ Android tablets now start from $400

Samsung’s winter Discover sale is marching on with some discounts rolling out today on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE. Right now, the 128GB model lands at $399.99 shipped. It’s $50 off the usual $450 going rate and comes within $1 of the all-time low. This is the second-best price cut yet and one of the first chances to save. Samsung just launched its new Galaxy Tab S9 FE as a more affordable alternative to its flagship tablets. The whole experience comes powered by an Exynos 1380 chip and supplemented by 6GB of RAM and 128GB or more of onboard SSD storage. An S Pen is included in the box to take advantage of its 10.9-inch screen for more digital artistry and far more. Our hands-on report from over at 9to5Google breaks down what to expect from the experience too.

Alongside the base model on sale above, there’s also a chance to save on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+. Amazon offers the higher-end tablet for $549.99, down from its usual $600 price tag. This is $50 off and comes within $1 of our previous mention. Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ offers everything you’ll find on the standard S9 FE above, just with a larger 12.4-inch display. There’s also added RAM to help you saturate the screen with all of the extra multitasking power. Samsung also includes an extra 8MP ultrawide camera on the FE+ model above that is lacking on the base configuration.

