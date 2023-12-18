These are some of the best last-minute tech gifts you can still get with store pickup

If you’re still trying to squeeze in some last-minute holiday gifts, shipping probably won’t be able to get it to your door in time. Here are some of the best tech gifts you can buy in local stores with pickup instead of waiting for delivery.

Under $50

Chromecast with Google TV or Walmart Onn

Everyone is streaming nowadays, but many people are using the apps built into their potentially outdated TV. So, a quick and easy gift is a streaming device, and models based on Google TV are a great option.

The Chromecast with Google TV (4K or HD) is a great option thanks to its affordable price ($49 or $29, both currently discounted at Best Buy) and solid overall experience. While it’s not the fastest streaming out there, it works with a wide range of TVs, supports all of the best streaming services, and has a simple and easy-to-use remote.

Similarly, Walmart’s Onn streamers have all of the best software perks – just at a more affordable price. Walmart’s 4K streamer runs just under $20, while the HD model is $15. Both are a steal!

One of the biggest perks may be the level of access to free content. While competing platforms have plenty of free streaming to offer, you usually have to download one or maybe even several apps to access it. Google TV, meanwhile, has over 800 free TV channels on its homescreen, with more being added frequently.

Why should you buy these over a Roku or a Fire Stick? A $50 Roku is absolutely a solid buy, but the cheapest products, especially those in the $25~ range like Walmart’s streamer, have a big disadvantage in that the remotes use IR instead of Bluetooth. That leads to range problems and forces you to place the device in specific areas.

As for the Fire TV, Amazon’s aggressive new advertising format that literally takes over your entire screen is incredibly off-putting. Google TV has ads, too, but they’re pretty subtle by comparison.

JBL Speakers

A good Bluetooth speaker is always handy, and JBL makes some of the best quality speakers out there at their respective price ranges. For under $50, you can get some solid options. The JBL Clip 4 is a personal favorite of mine, and it’s down to $50 from its usual $80 price tag right now. Further, the JBL Go 3 is a solid tiny speaker, and it’s just $30 right now.

Under $100

Samsung SmartThings Station

The Samsung SmartThings Station might be one of the most underrated products on the market today for anyone with a home that has any smarts going on. The Station, which we reviewed early this year, is a wireless charger that can top off both Android devices and iPhones but has a few smart tricks up its sleeve.

For one, it’s a hub for Matter devices, the smart home standard that’s slowly taking over the industry.

More importantly, a little button on the device can be programmed in the SmartThings app to control devices in your home. It’s a hugely useful little gadget, and Best Buy currently has it down to $60 for the holidays.

Backbone Controller

For mobile gamers, a great choice is the Backbone Controller. Available in PlayStation or Xbox variants, the $99 controller offers a killer gaming experience for mobile gaming. It works both for streaming games from your console (or the cloud), as well as for local games on the device. It comes in USB-C or Lightning variants, too, meaning you can get it for someone who has an Android or an iPhone.

Notably, it’s also on sale at some retailers. Costco is throwing in a $25 PlayStation credit with the Lightning version and selling it for half off, and you’ll get a month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with the Xbox Edition at Best Buy.

Backbone One PlayStation Edition – USB-C / Lightning

Backbone One Xbox Edition – USB-C / Lightning

$100 and up

A new phone: Pixel 8 & Motorola Razr

If you’re hoping to surprise someone with a new phone, there are some excellent deals going around right now. That includes the Pixel 8, which is down to $549 for the holiday season and is one of the absolute best values. For that price, you get one of the best mobile cameras on the market, a killer display, and seven years of software support.

Another option is the foldable Motorola Razr, which is down to $499 at Best Buy. It’s sure to get attention and is a unique and fun phone. Read our full review here.

Meta Quest

The most fun option you could get for the holidays is a Meta Quest because it’s a gift that everyone can enjoy the day you crack it open. Whether it’s the Quest 2 or the Quest 3, you’re getting a VR headset with a rich library of games and an experience that a traditional game console just can’t match.

Personally, I’d especially recommend pairing a new Quest with Acron: Attack of the Squirrels, a super-fun party game that puts the VR player up against friends on their phones. It’s an absolute blast!

Headphones: Sony LinkBuds S or Pixel Buds Pro

Everyone loves a good pair of earbuds, and around the holidays, there are some solid deals to be had on high-end headphones. The Sony LinkBuds S and Google’s Pixel Buds Pro are among the best when it comes to doing it all. Both offer noise cancellation and a huge suite of features, and they also work across both Android and iPhone.

And, of course, AirPods Pro are a good option too – even for Android users, now that they use USB-C. They’re just pricier and don’t work as well with Android.