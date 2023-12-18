Latest Galaxy S24 Ultra leaks detail camera upgrades, ‘far better’ titanium than iPhone, more

The Galaxy S line generally improves year over year. This year, the Galaxy S24 Ultra could come with much better image processing – rivaling Google’s Pixel lineup – and stronger frame and build.

One of the biggest areas Samsung has struggled with is how it handles image post-processing. Once an image is taken with the admittedly high-end sensors, Samsung has to rebuild that photo and try to emphasize the best parts to make it look good. The Galaxy S23 Ultra has a great camera on paper, but image results tend to look a little overdone.

This year, the Galaxy S24 Ultra might change how it handles images after the camera’s capture button is tapped. According to Alvin on Twitter/X, sources have noted that the Galaxy S24 will bring a more realistic approach to image processing, with Samsung sharpening the image “more properly.”

Several statements from a source about the Galaxy S24 Ultra. 👇



✅️ The camera processing is more realistic than the S23 Ultra (although this might change in the final software), and Samsung controls the sharpening & saturation more properly.

✅️ It's basically all about AI as… https://t.co/m97quhjiP9 — Alvin (@sondesix) December 17, 2023

This could be a big change. If done properly, Samsung could more closely rival Google’s Pixel lineup – a series known for its tremendous photo capture ability, though a lot of that is thanks to the Google-made Tensor SoC. The hardware is undoubtedly there, but what happens after an image is taken makes a massive difference. The source doesn’t indicate what kind of camera sensors will be present in the Galaxy S24 Ultra, but previous leaks have indicated the phone will carry a 200MP primary sensor with a 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto lens, and 50MP 5x unit.

The post also mentions a titanium Galaxy S24 Ultra – something that could cash in on the Apple-generated craze. The source seems to think that the titanium Galaxy S24 Ultra looks “far better” than the iPhone 15 Pro. This coincides with another leak stating that the S24 Ultra will be built on a titanium frame and a new Gorilla Glass Armor (via SamMobile).

The titanium frame is said to be 56% stronger than an aluminum one, and if you’re familiar with titanium as a raw material, you’d know that to be conservative. Titanium is more brittle in manufacturing but has a much higher tensile strength. It’s also much lighter, even though aluminum is quite light already.

Storage configurations will remain unchanged, however. A recent post from @mysterylupin shows that Samsung is utilizing the same storage and memory options as it did with the S23 Ultra. This means that we won’t see a higher RAM count or anything more than 1TB.

As far as we know, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is set to be kitted out to the teeth. A Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 5,000mAh battery, up to 1TB of storage, and a 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED screams premium. Tie all that down to a titanium frame and give it the ability to take natural, stunning pictures, and you’ve got yourself a tough phone to turn down.