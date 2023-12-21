Android’s Nearby Share is getting rebranded ‘Quick Share’

In an unexpected move, it seems Google is rebranding Nearby Share, Android’s AirDrop competitor, to “Quick Share.”

Initially arriving as a handy way to send files between Android devices, Nearby Share has expanded to support Chromebooks and even Windows PCs (Mac is not yet supported). Like AirDrop, it’s easy to send files to yourself or friends, while there’s also an option to receive files from anyone.

For whatever reason, it seems that Google is preparing to ditch the “Nearby Share” branding that the company has used since 2020. The news comes courtesy of Kamila Wojciechowska on Twitter/X.

💦It seems like Google's renaming Nearby Share to… Quick Share, which is also the name for the Samsung's file sharing solution? uhhhhh



— kamila 🌸🏳️‍⚧️ (@Za_Raczke) December 22, 2023

After installing the latest beta update to Google Play services (version 23.50.13), a notification reportedly appeared informing of the rebranding. Alongside the new “Quick Share” name, the service has also been given a new icon consisting of two arrows pointing at each other with semicircular tails. The new icon even appears in the Quick Settings tile on Android devices. The previous icon resembled two opposing arrowheads/boomerangs woven together.

Nearby Share is now Quick Share Look for the new name and icon to share with nearby devices

This change appears to only be a visual one, as otherwise, the service seems to still function exactly as it did before.

That said, it’s interesting that Google has chosen to use the name “Quick Share,” a moniker that currently Samsung uses for its own file-sharing utility on Galaxy phones. It’s currently unclear if Samsung’s Quick Share has anything to do with Google’s rebranding of Nearby Share.

As this change is currently only appearing in a beta version of Play Services, it will likely be a few more weeks before Nearby Share is widely rebranded to Quick Share on Android devices.