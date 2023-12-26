Samsung releases Phone app for Windows just before Galaxy Book 4 launch

A new Samsung Phone app is available on the Windows Microsoft Store. This comes right before Samsung is set to release the Galaxy Book 4, a Windows PC series that has a reputation for playing best with the rest of Samsung’s ecosystem.

The Galaxy Book 4 series is composed of four laptops, ranging anywhere from a base machine with Intel’s new Core Ultra chipsets to something that adds an RTX 4070 GPU from Nvidia. The lineup was announced this month and isn’t slated for official release until sometime in January.

Prior to that, Samsung looks to be gearing up with a new Windows app meant to handle calls from your Samsung Galaxy phone. The “SamsungPhone” app is rather simple. Anytime a connected Galaxy phone gets an incoming call, the app will pull it and make it accessible from your PC.

The app looks to obviously be limited to Galaxy devices, though it doesn’t seem to be limited to the Galaxy Book 4. The app details suggest that the Book 4 and other later Intel-based PCs will be able to handle the feature. It’s impossible to tell without installing the app, which we did. It’s no surprise that my AMD-based desktop couldn’t open the app beyond installing it.

This release plays into Samsung’s M.O. – to build great devices that perform even better when you use them with other proprietary releases. A lot of companies are guilty of this, and it makes sense from a usability standpoint, but it was sad to see that the Galaxy Book 3 had so much potential for non-Galaxy users that isn’t quite baked in.

The new Samsung Phone Windows app is available now, though Galaxy users will likely need to wait for the Galaxy Book 4 to utilize it. Release dates for those devices are still unknown, but they should fall sometime in January.