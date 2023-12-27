Samsung Galaxy S23 FE hits $500, Motorola MA1 wireless Android Auto adapter $61, more

If all of the year’s new flagship smartphones haven’t swayed you, then the discount on Samsung’s Galaxy S23 FE is a great way to get flagship specs for less. It’s now $100 off at $500, and comes joined by the best price ever on Motorola’s MA1 Wireless Android Auto Adapter at $61. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 FE offers flagship specs for less

Amazon is now offering one of the first cash discounts on Samsung’s new Galaxy S23 FE. The unlocked 128GB smartphone now sells for $499.99 shipped in one of four colors, dropping from its usual $600 going rate. It’s only the third notable discount, marking a return to the second-best price yet. We did see it drop lower over Black Friday, but this is still a notable $100 price cut for anyone who missed out on last month’s holiday shopping offer. We walked away impressed at the device and its MSRP back when it launched in our hands-on announcement day review

Samsung is back with a new and more affordable alternative to its flagship line of smartphones. The new Galaxy S23 FE provides an even more affordable starting point compared to the flagship models, packing much of the same tech as the standard S23. It does arrive with a larger 6.4-inch AMOLED 2x display, but packs a less capable Snapdragon Gen 1 processor. There’s 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and then the same charging specs of 25W wired input and 15W Qi charging.

All of that means that those who want a more capable handset will still find the Galaxy S23 and its higher $800 MSRP to be worth the cash. But if you’re in the market for many of the same flagship specs for less, saving an extra $200 is the right call with the new Galaxy S23 FE – especially with a $100 discount attached.

Best price of the year drops Motorola’s MA1 Wireless Android Auto Adapter

Amazon now offers the Motorola MA1 Wireless Android Auto Car Adapter for $61. This is a new 2023 Amazon low at $3.50 under our previous Black Friday mention, and marking the lowest in over a year. You’d normally pay $90, with today’s offer saving you 32% in order to achieve that best price of the year status. Motorola’s MA1 adapter upgrades your car and its existing entertainment unit’s Android Auto support with wireless connectivity. So instead of having to physically plug your smartphone in each time you get in the car, this add-on will let you pair wirelessly for a more seamless experience. It plugs into your ride via USB-A, and we cover what to expect from the experience in our hands-on review.

Samsung’s 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Monitor with Thunderbolt 4 now $698 off

A new all-time low on the Samsung 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Monitor has arrived. After seeing a few discounts throughout the fall and early holiday shopping season so far, an even more enticing offer is live now courtesy of Amazon that lands at $901.94 shipped. This is $698 off the usual $1,600 going rate and marking one of the best discounts ever. This is really only the third chance to save since debuting earlier in the year and beats our previous post-Black Friday mention by an extra $47. Over at Best Buy, it still goes for $1,000. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Hands-on: Sony Inzone Buds are my new favorite wireless gaming earbuds [Video]

$400 direct-drive bundle for Xbox: Moza R3 unbox, setup, and first impressions [Video]

Review: Glorious Model I 2 Wireless gives ultralight, customizable 9-button design [Video]