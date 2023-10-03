Galaxy S23 FE launches, this is what’s actually different from Galaxy S23

Samsung has finally pulled the curtain on the Galaxy S23 FE as part of its “Fan Edition” lineup. The new phone is meant to be an entry point for those who want a Galaxy S23 experience – here’s what’s actually different compared to the Galaxy S23.

At a glance, the Galaxy S23 FE is essentially the same as its older and more expensive counterpart, the S23. It comes with the same body design – a “floating” camera array, a somewhat boxy design, and a flat display.

Internally, Samsung had to shave some off of the price tag. Generally speaking, “Fan Edition” devices emulate the experience of using Samsung’s flagship phones but have certain corners cut to ensure that the bulk of the experience is intact and the price is more acceptable. The Galaxy S23 base edition isn’t going to be repackaged into a cheaper device, instead, the Galaxy S23 FE takes what users appreciate about the S23 and retains its focus on those properties.

Camera

The Galaxy S23 FE holds a lot of its value in the camera alone. At 50MP, the main sensor matches the Galaxy S23 and offers much the same experience. Under it lies two more lenses – one 12MP ultrawide and one 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

The main sensor and ultrawide lens look to be the same as on the Galaxy S23. However, the telephoto loadout looks to be slightly downgraded from the 10MP. The S23 FE still retains the same 3x optical zoom, though it might not be as technically sound as on the base S23.

The S23 FE also packs a slightly smaller 10MP front-facing camera compared to the S23’s 12MP sensor.

Processor

Another area where the Galaxy S23 FE differs from the original and more expensive version is in its SoC. While the base version of the Galaxy S23 runs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the Galaxy S23 FE is set to be based on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 – the generation before it.

This change will certainly result in a less exciting performance from the S23 FE, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be good. Just a year ago, the 8 Gen 1 was Qualcomm’s flagship processor and has been in some pretty reliable devices, like the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

If that slight downgrade means a reduction in hundreds of dollars, then there is no issue to be found with it.

Display & Battery

Samsung did bring one-up the S23 in a couple of areas. One of those is the display, which comes in at a 6.4-inches. That’s a little larger than the S23’s 6.1-inch display. Both are Dynamic AMOLED 2x panels and will get up to 120Hz, which is impressive for an “entry-level” device.

Where the original Galaxy S23 has a 3,900mAh battery, the new Galaxy S23 FE carries a 4,500mAh cell, which is a proper upgrade and should offer some more screen time for users throughout the day. When in need of a charge, the S23 FE is rated for up to 50% charge in 30 minutes using a 25W adapter.

Overall, Samsung did a good job of choosing which corners to cut and which to accentuate. Having a similar camera with a bigger display and battery at the cost of a previous-generation SoC doesn’t feel like a loss at all.

The Galaxy S23 FE will start at $599 and come in 128GB/256GB variants with 8GB of RAM. The Fan Edition S23 will be available starting on October 26 from major carriers and retailers and come in Mint, Purple, Cream, and Graphite colorways.