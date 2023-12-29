NFL Sunday ticket on YouTube TV drops to $39 for the rest of the season

NFL Sunday Ticket is taking a huge drop from the steep introductory price. With only so many games left in the regular NFL season, YouTube TV is discounting NFL Sunday Ticket to $39.

NFL Sunday Ticket was the answer for a lot of fans looking to catch multiple games in a weekend. For those who can’t get coverage for certain matches, NFL Sunday Ticket provides access to every single out-of-network game airing on TV. Of course, that comes at a price.

Originally launching on YouTube TV at $349 for the season, NFL Sunday Ticket was not considered cheap. That’s on top of the subscription you’re already paying for YouTube TV, of course. For those who wanted it separate, the service came with a $449 price tag.

As the match weeks went by, NFL Sunday Ticket with YouTube TV has decreased in price, with the most recent discount bringing it down to $174 in November with 10 weeks of the season left. As the season has progressed, YouTube TV has reliably decreased the price to reflect the remaining value you’re getting with Sunday Ticket.

Now, YouTube TV is slashing that price to the roots, bringing Sunday Ticket down to just $39 for the rest of the 23/24 NFL regular season. For those looking to access NFL RedZone postgame coverage, the price sits at $44.

If it seems too good to be true, it might be, depending on what you’re looking for. With the recent cut to $39, viewers will only be paying for two more weeks of NFL matches. NFL Sunday Ticket does not include anything beyond the regular season, so playoffs are off the table.

For $40, two Sunday’s worth of catching every out-of-network game might be worth it. It’s also worth noting that those who sign up will still get a month’s worth of (HBO) Max included, but it has to be redeemed by December 31.