NFL Sunday Ticket price on YouTube TV gets a 50% cut through the rest of the season

YouTube’s NFL Sunday Ticket deal has added new features and way more availability to football fans, but it’s done that at a pretty steep price. Through the rest of the current NFL season, though, YouTube is offering Sunday Ticket with a huge price cut.

When it launched earlier this year, NFL Sunday Ticket came with a starting price of $349 through YouTube TV, and $449 through YouTube Primetime Channels. The package offered several preseason discounts and more, but it was costly no matter what.

Now, YouTube has drastically cut the price of NFL Sunday Ticket for the remainder of the 2023 NFL season, with prices now starting at $174.

The price changes are as follows.

NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV – $349/season $174/season

$174/season NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV with NFL RedZone – $389/season $194/season

$194/season NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube – $449/season $224/season

$224/season NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube with NFL RedZone – $489/season $244/season

The 50% cut actually makes this offer a pretty good deal, as the NFL Season is currently on Week 8, with Week 18 in January 2024. That means those who subscribe now are getting more than half of a season for a lower price.

The new prices are effective immediately, and the YouTube TV versions still include two months of (HBO) Max in the price.

