 Skip to main content

NFL Sunday Ticket price on YouTube TV gets a 50% cut through the rest of the season

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Nov 1 2023 - 7:02 am PT
0 Comments
nfl sunday ticket

YouTube’s NFL Sunday Ticket deal has added new features and way more availability to football fans, but it’s done that at a pretty steep price. Through the rest of the current NFL season, though, YouTube is offering Sunday Ticket with a huge price cut.

When it launched earlier this year, NFL Sunday Ticket came with a starting price of $349 through YouTube TV, and $449 through YouTube Primetime Channels. The package offered several preseason discounts and more, but it was costly no matter what.

Now, YouTube has drastically cut the price of NFL Sunday Ticket for the remainder of the 2023 NFL season, with prices now starting at $174.

The price changes are as follows.

  • NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV – $349/season $174/season
  • NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV with NFL RedZone – $389/season $194/season
  • NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube – $449/season $224/season
  • NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube with NFL RedZone – $489/season $244/season

The 50% cut actually makes this offer a pretty good deal, as the NFL Season is currently on Week 8, with Week 18 in January 2024. That means those who subscribe now are getting more than half of a season for a lower price.

The new prices are effective immediately, and the YouTube TV versions still include two months of (HBO) Max in the price.

More on YouTube:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

YouTube

YouTube

YouTube is Google's massive video streaming plat…
YouTube TV

YouTube TV
NFL Sunday Ticket

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.