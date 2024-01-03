Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 now $300 off, Google Nest WiFi Pro $140, OnePlus Pad, more

Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked later in the month, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 is starting out the year with a $300 discount that puts it right in line with other folding smartphones at $1,500. It comes joined by a discount on Google’s Nest WiFi Pro router at $140 so you can leave slow internet speeds in 2023, as well as a $50 discount on the OnePlus Pad with bundled accessories. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 sees $300 discount

Galaxy Unpacked might be around the corner, but the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will still be the company’s latest folding smartphone for quite some time. It’s also starting out the year with a discount to coincide with the announcement of Samsung’s upcoming event, as Amazon drops it down to $1,500 at Amazon. Today’s offer is $300 off the usual $1,800 going rate and marks the second-best discount we’ve seen. It comes within $100 of the all-time low set just once before on Black Friday, and is the best we’ve seen since. We take a closer look at the whole experience in our hands-on review.

The new Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the latest iteration of Samsung’s massive folding smartphone. In its current form, not all too much has changed. There is notably a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip now under the hood as well as Android 13 out of the box, but last year’s form-factor almost entirely remains. There’s still an interior 7.6-inch display that pairs with a secondary 6.2-inch screen on the outside. Samsung has at least spent a lot of this year’s focus on the hinge design, ultimately resulting in both sides of the screen folding a bit closer than before all while sliming down the overall thickness.

Leave slow speeds in 2023 with Google’s Nest WiFi Pro router

Amazon is now offering the single node Google Nest WiFi Pro system for $139.99 shipped. This is a new all-time low at $60 off the usual $200 price tag and marking the first time it has dropped under $160. We last saw it at that price in December, with today’s offer now stepping in to deliver an extra $20 in savings to start the New Year. Having slow Wi-Fi speeds is such a 2023 issue, and now the perfect deal has arrived to upgrade your network for less. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect from the package.

Google’s latest in-house Wi-Fi router arrives centered around entirely new builds that pack in the latest Wi-Fi 6E networking tech. There’s 2,200-square feet of coverage for each of the routers with up to 5.4Gb/s speeds over the tri-band connection, as well as extra Ethernet ports to handle wired devices. And while the savings aren’t quite as good as the single node package, you’ll be able to choose between the two different bundles depending on how much coverage you need, too.

OnePlus Pad sees $50 discount with bundled accessories

OnePlus is kicking off 2024 with one of the better OnePlus Pad discounts we’ve seen. The recently-released Android tablet is dropping down to $429.99 shipped on its drop down from the usual $480 price tag. Those $50 in savings are some of the best we’ve seen, and come joined by some added value thanks to a bundled accessory. You’ll have your choice of either a OnePlus Folio Case or Stylo stylus. There’s as much as $100 in added value, letting you accessorize your new tablet with a grand total of up to $150 in savings.

The new OnePlus Pad has been deemed a pretty good Android tablet by our friends over at 9to5Google, and now it’s on sale for one of the first times. In addition to the keyboard which we’ll come back to, this bundle deal gets you the brand’s new OnePlus Pad which comes centered around an 11.61-inch panel with 144Hz refresh rate. It’s all powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip, which for all intents and purposes is comparable to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 that many of you will actually be familar with. It comes backed by 128GB of SSD storage, as well as 8GB of memory.

Alongside just being able to lock-in the cash discount, you also get your choice of one bundled accessory. Today’s OnePlus Pad deal includes either the OnePlus Folio Case or the Stylo. The former adds a bit of protection into the mix with a folio form-factor that covers both the front and back of your device. Then there’s also the option of going with the OnePlus Stylo, which improves the drawing, note-taking, and all-around experience with a stylus design.

