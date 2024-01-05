YouTube TV issue requires Max subscription on DVR recordings for some

Some YouTube TV customers are being prompted to subscribe to Max when trying to watch recordings from select channels, but it appears to just be an error.

YouTube TV has long integrated with Max, the rebranded service formerly known as HBO Max. The integration allows customers to unlock some additional content in YouTube TV, but it’s typically not required for accessing normal channels or recorded content.

Lately, some YouTube TV customers have noticed an error on select channels that prevents viewing DVR recordings from the channel. Instead, YouTube TV prompts customers to subscribe to Max. The error seems to be that YouTube is trying to access the copy of the show or movie as provided by Max rather than the one recorded from live TV.

The issue has been reported by a few users on Reddit just in the past week, but YouTube TV has already responded.

In a comment earlier today, the official YouTube TV Community Manager account said that YouTube is “already looking into this” error, but there’s no word on when a fix might be available. In the meantime, customers seeing the error should firstly ensure they did record the program, as content from Max could still appear if you are not subscribed.

More on YouTube TV:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram