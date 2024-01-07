Xgimi debuts IMAX projector with its own gimbal, unveils ceiling light that doubles as a projector

Xgimi is continuing its build off a solid 2023 with new releases. The Xgimi Horizon Max is a premium smart projector that’s capable of producing an IMAX image, all in a small package with its own gimbal system.

Just several months ago, Xgimi announced the Horizon Ultra – a small smart projector that promised a really good picture at a relatively low entry price. It’s safe to say that the Horizon Ultra blew us away in terms of picture quality, it auto-adjustment features, and incorporation of Dolby Vision.

This year, Xgimi is looking to build off of that success with a more premium option. The Xgimi Horizon Max is a similarly sized projector that has a few more tricks up its sleeve. According to the company, this project was a collaboration with a few parties, including IMAX, Google, and Mediatek. The partnerships were needed in order to bring a few new technologies to the table that can be packed into such a compact footprint.

The first big technology is ISA 5.0, Xgimi’s automatic screen adaptation. The Horizon Max is able to take a look at the environment it is in and determine the best location to place its projection. This is where the gimbal comes in. When detecting the space, the Horizon Max will utilize the gimbal to aim the image at a key space on the wall, all while you sit back and let it do its thing. Once it finds a space, it saves information on picture settings about the wall. Suppose you aim the Horizon Max at a new space; it will remember those settings when it returns to the saved wall.

The second IP announcement in the Horizon Max is Xgimi’s Dual Light 2.0 technology. Rather than relying on a triple laser system alone, the Horizon Max utilizes a triple laser lighting system along with phosphor lighting. The phosphor light system acts as a janitor for the lasers, cleaning up imperfections in the laser image – imperceptibly, of course. The lasers used are MCL, which Xgimi notes are also used in commercial theaters.

This new system also allows for more light at 3,100 ISO Lumens, which is a good spot to be in for most dark environments. Daytime viewing at anything under 3,000 Lumens is going to suffer, unless you’re running an ultra-short throw projector with ALR screen.

Xgimi claims that the Horizon Max has ultra-high color accuracy, which is somewhat proven by the IMAX certification alone. Xgimi did something similar with the Horizon Ultra, getting it Dolby Vision certified, which is a big deal at the price point.

The Horizon Max will run Google TV and be able to utilize Netflix out of the box.

Xgimi’s smart light and projector

Another big release is the Xgimi Aladdin, which brings some further convenience to the company’s lineup, as if it’s recent releases weren’t already plug-and-play.

The Aladdin is essentially a light fixture that houses a lighting element for the room, as well as a powerful lighting unit for its projector that is comfortably displayed on the room’s wall. The Aladdin is capable of projecting from up to 100 inches away.

While the idea seems counterintuitive, it’s rather smart. By housing a lighting system for the room, you’re able to control ambient light. That control allows you to tune how much light accompanies the projector, reducing glare and freeing up space on the floor.

According to Xgimi, the Aladdin is as easy to install as a normal ceiling light, it just comes with some added convenience.

Both the Aladdin and Horizon Max from Xgimi will be on display at CES 2024 in Las Vegas. Pricing and availability has not been confirmed yet.