Nvidia GeForce Now adding Day Pass for $4, ‘Cloud G-Sync,’ 1440p on Android

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jan 8 2024 - 9:08 am PT
1 Comment
nvidia geforce now logo

Nvidia GeForce Now is expanding its cloud gaming offering yet again, this time with new additions including a Day Pass as well as “Cloud G-Sync.”

The new Day Pass for GeForce Now arrives in February and will allow users to purchase 24-hour access to the cloud gaming service’s Priority or Ultimate tiers. GeForce Now already offers free access for limited windows (and usually with long wait times), but this new Day Pass unlocks the full benefits of the higher tiers including longer gaming sessions, better quality, and shorter wait times.

An Nvidia GeForce Now Day Pass will cost $3.99 for Priority access and $7.99 for Ultimate access.

Notably, though, the prices here run just shy of half of what a month of access would be. Priority costs $9.99/month, while Ultimate is $19.99/month. That said, monthly access is currently “sold out” on Nvidia’s website, leaving only 6-month access available. Day Passes will be available starting in February.

Further, Nvidia is also adding support for “Cloud G-Sync.”

G-Sync is a technology that works between compatible monitors and Nvidia GPUs to better support higher frame rates, and Nvidia is now bringing support to GeForce Now. While there’s no word on exactly when this will arrive, Nvidia explains that the addition will minimize stutter and latency and support variable refresh rate.

Coming soon, cloud G-SYNC technology will raise the bar even further, minimizing stutter and latency, with support for variable refresh rate monitors and fully optimized for G-SYNC-compatible monitors. With Cloud G-SYNC enabled, GeForce NOW will vary the display’s refresh rates to match the streaming rate, for the smoothest gameplay experience available from the cloud.

And, finally, GeForce Now will also be adding support for 1440p streaming on Android including through USB-C docks and external monitors. Improved keyboard and mouse support is also coming.

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

