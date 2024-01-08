Save on Google Pixel Watch 2 at $300, Galaxy Z Flip 5 at $175 off, and Pixel 7a at $374

Today’s best deals are kicking off CES 2024 week with some notable offers on all things Google and Android. The new Pixel Watch 2 sees $50 off New Year’s discount to help you ring in the year by hitting those fitness goals at $300. It comes joined by the first discounts since Black Friday on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, as well as the return of the all-time low on the Google Pixel 7a at $374. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Pixel Watch 2 sees $50 off New Year’s discount

The start of the New Year is always the perfect time to upgrade to a new wearable, not just for hitting those 2024 resolutions, but also to save some cash. Amazon is now offering one of the first chances to save on the new Google Pixel Watch 2. After skipping Black Friday and waiting until the holidays to offer any savings, a rare discount is live courtesy of Amazon as well as Best Buy where you can now score the second-generation wearable in several different styles for $300. This is $50 off the usual $350 going rate and marking only the second-ever discount. It’s $4 under a pre-Thanksgiving Week offer, and about as rare of a chance to save as they come. We walked away with a favorable opinion in our hands-on review, too.

The new Pixel Watch 2 debuts as Google’s second-generation fitness tracking experience. While the same design remains as before, there’s now an all-new heart rate sensor on the inside that comes powered by Fitbit’s updated AI for better insight into your overall health. Longer battery life is another perk, upping wear time to 24 hours with its always-on display.

Google powers the whole package with the new Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip and its 4nm prowess, which we noted was a significant upgrade over the original model. This discounted model comes with one of Google’s standard silicone bands, too. There’s a full array of colors available for both the straps and the exterior casing.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 see first discounts since Black Friday

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 512GB for $945. This is the first discount we’ve seen since Black Friday, and arrives at $175 off the usual $1,120 price tag. It’s the third-best discount we’ve seen to date, while coming within $25 of the Thanksgiving Week offer. You can also save on the 256GB capacity model at $874.99, down from its usual $1,000 price tag. We break down the experience in our hands-on review, as well.

Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Z Flip 5 takes on a more casual approach to folding devices with a design that’s inspired by old school flip phones. Not changing it up all too much from last year’s model, there’s the same treatment that this smartphone’s bigger brother is getting with the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 chip and refreshed hinge mechanism. The interior 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz display remains the same, while the exterior panel is getting a major upgrade to take on the likes of Motorola with a larger design that can show much more content, has a full keyboard for replies, and can run full apps.

Google Pixel 7a returns to $374 all-time low

Amazon is now offering another chance to score the best-ever price on the new Google Pixel 7a. Right now, you can score the unlocked Android smartphone with 128GB of storage for $374 shipped in three different colors. It would normally set you back $499, but now it returns to the best-ever price as a match of the Black Friday savings from over a month ago. It’s the first discount since, and also only the third time ever it has dropped this low. Google’s new Pixel 7a arrives as the latest version of the brand’s attempt to repackage last year’s phones into a more affordable device. We also just reviewed the device over at 9to5Google, where we walked away quite impressed.

This time around, we’ve found that the Pixel 7a makes no compromises even with the more affordable price tag, delivering a 6.1-inch 1080p display backed by a 90Hz refresh rate. All of the usual Pixel niceties are making the cut, with the Tensor G2 chip powering the experience. There’s an upgraded 64 MP camera that comes backed by a 13 MP ultrawide companion, as well as a 4,385mAh battery to round out the package.