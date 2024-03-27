Samsung says Google’s Circle to Search is more popular than its ‘Galaxy AI’ features

The Galaxy S24 series debuted earlier this year with a heavy focus on AI but, according to Samsung itself, the company isn’t even responsible for its “most popular” AI feature – Circle to Search.

Alongside the reveal that Samsung’s Galaxy AI suite of features is expanding to 2023 Galaxy smartphones and tablets starting this week, Samsung also revealed that “Circle to Search” has been the most popular “Galaxy AI” feature on the Galaxy S24 series thus far.

Samsung says:

Circle to Search with Google revolutionized the way users search, helping it become the most widely used AI feature amongst Galaxy S24 users. It allows them to learn more about almost anything on their screens quickly with a simple gesture, without having to switch apps.

The company has, since day one, been angling Circle to Search in its various announcements as a feature built “with Google.” In reality, though, Google is the one in charge of the feature, and also offers it on Pixel 8 and Pixel 7 series smartphones in the exact same form as it’s available on Galaxy S24.

It doesn’t come as much of a surprise that Circle to Search is popular among Galaxy S24 users, though. For one, it’s easily the most available feature in the AI suite, as other features require using Samsung apps and services which we’ve found aren’t really for everyone. Beyond that, Google has also poured quite a bit into advertising Circle to Search, despite the feature’s limited availability.

Google has teased that more devices will get access to the feature in time, with Samsung having previously hinted that could happen towards the end of 2024.

Are you using Circle to Search?

