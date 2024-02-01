Google’s Circle to Search also lets you zoom in and move the search bar [Video]

Google’s super-useful new Circle to Search feature on Android has a couple of functions that went a bit under the radar, including the ability to zoom in on what you can see, as well as moving the search bar around.

The concept of Circle to Search is really simple. Long-press the home button/gesture bar and circle whatever you see on screen that you want to learn more about. It’s quick, easy, and really intuitive. But there’s a little more to it than that.

While circling something is the namesake feature, you can also simply tap on objects, or even highlight text. As our Abner Li pointed out yesterday, too, you can also use two fingers to move the content around or zoom in when using Circle to Search. That’s super useful, as it lets you be very specific as to exactly what you’re trying to dial in on.

Another feature that’s less-than-obvious is that you can actually move the search bar around (h/t Android Police). Picking up and moving the search bar around lets you select content from the bottom portion of the screen. Unfortunately, this doesn’t stick in place, though. When you close Circle to Search and later re-open it, the bar will default back to the bottom of the screen.

Circle to Search is rolling out now on Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, as well as on Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series. There’s no word yet on when it might expand to more Android devices.

