Google bringing Gemini Nano to Pixel 8 with next Feature Drop 

After “hardware limitations” were cited as the reason that the Pixel 8 isn’t getting Gemini Nano earlier this month, Google announced today that the on-device LLM is coming after all.

The Pixel 8 will get Gemini Nano, in developer preview, to power Summarize in Recorder and Gboard Smart Reply. The latter allows for “higher-quality smart replies” that have “conversational awareness” and should be generated faster. On the Pixel 8 Pro, it works with WhatsApp, Line, and KakaoTalk. Meanwhile, Summarize can take a recording and generate bullet points.

RAM — 8 GB versus 12 GB — is the main hardware difference between the two Tensor G3 phones. Google today says “running large language models on phones with different memory specs can deliver different user experiences, so we have been testing and validating this on Pixel 8.”

It looks like Google found a way to run the LLM on less RAM without impacting the rest of the user experience, with the smaller Galaxy S24 doing the same. As a reminder, Google only ever said Gemini Nano was coming to the Pixel 8 Pro in December. Meanwhile, the comment earlier this month came from an engineer outside the Pixel team.

Gemini Nano is coming to the Pixel 8 with the next Pixel Feature Drop, which should be Android 14 QPR3 in June (if previous timelines remain in place). Besides end users getting those two Google app features, developers with the Pixel 8 will be able to use AICore for their own applications.

