Review: Mous’ super-thin Pixel 8 case adds MagSafe minus the bulk

Smartphone cases are a place where personal preference reigns, and for many, a lot of cases tend to overdo it on the design or thickness and lack key features. But, in collaboration with Google, I think Mous has struck a near-perfect balance with its super-thin Pixel 8 case, which adds MagSafe and virtually no bulk.

The case situation for Pixel phones over the past few years has been full of ups and downs. We’ve had killer brands sign on, only to leave with later generations. Really, it’s been a game of playing it pretty safe. Rarely do flashy new designs or features show up on Pixel cases first, if at all.

With its “Super Thin Magnetic Case,” Mous is offering Pixel 8 owners a package that adds minimal thickness to their device but with the advantage of adding MagSafe support and additional grip.

The key point of this case is that it’s thin, and yep, it sure is. The Mous case is just 1.2 mm thick and hugs the frame of a Pixel 8 like a glove. It’s easy enough to install and remove, but I’m not at all worried about it falling off in a drop.

Mous’ case has a clean, matte finish that either comes in black or the blue or green signature colors of the Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 8, respectively. I was lucky enough to get in early on the blue color, which is like a toned-down version of Google’s “Bay.” I quite like the color, especially as, generally, this case is at a level of thinness that I only really see on those aramid cases with a carbon fiber-like look. I get why a lot of folks are into that design, but I hate it, so it’s refreshing to get a strong, super-thin case with a simple matte texture and clear design here.

But, as with any thin case, it comes with the trade-off of not being so good at protection. The case here has a lip that barely comes up over the Pixel 8 Pro’s glass, which means that if you have a screen protector installed, it will touch any surface the phone lands on. Within a few days of moving over to this case full-time, I had already chipped the corner of the screen protector on my Pixel 8 Pro on a single 3ft drop. It’s a trade-off you’ll have to be comfortable with, but I will say that the added grip from the case does most of the work in ensuring you don’t drop the phone or watch it slide off of a surface/your pocket.

My screen held up fine, but you’ll go through a lot of screen protectors using the Mous case.

The case is also made from primarily recycled materials, with the outer polycarbonate shell being 75% recycled and the microfiber inner layer being 50% recycled, and this is one of those times when you really wouldn’t be able to tell until someone told you.

Then, there’s the MagSafe support.

An array of magnets inside of the case will allow a Pixel 8 to work with MagSafe (or Qi2) accessories. The magnets seem well aligned with the wireless charging coil, and they’re quite strong. Whether it’s been just a charging mount at my desk or a tripod mount, the magnets have attached with a strong “thud,” which is reassuring of their strength.

But, even if it were weaker, the really big appeal here is that this case is delivering MagSafe in such a thin package.

Really, I only have two problems with the Mous case.

The first is the buttons, which use cutouts instead of buttons built into the case. While I definitely prefer this over a mushy insert, the cutouts just lead to less travel for the buttons. At the price being demanded here, I feel the buttons could have been done far better. The USB-C cutout, notably, is totally fine and easily accommodates all the cables I’ve tried.

The second problem is, well, the price. The $45 bill over at the Google Store is fully acceptable. However, Mous is inexplicably charging $60 for the exact same case on its website, and that’s the only place it’s been consistently in stock lately. As we’re publishing this review, the case is still on a waitlist on the Google Store, but all colors – except, sadly, the blue – are available from Mous’ website.

Update 3/15/24: A few months after our review first went out in November, we’ve been able to spend a lot more time with this case.

The good? It’s held up reasonably well.

The blue has gotten a little darker from staining in dark clothing and general wear and tear, and there are some scuffs and scratches too, but the case as a whole has held up. My Pixel 8 Pro has even survived a couple of drops with the case on, including one directly onto concrete just this week, and sustained no damage (so far!)

The bad? Honestly, I don’t have complaints. This case has proven to be the one I’ve wanted to stick with over alternatives. Mous nailed it.

And, now that some time has passed, stock has also finally stabilized. It’s rather easy to find the case in stock on the web. It’s currently fully available at Mous’ own store (and 20% off too), with the blue case in stock at the Google Store too. It’s also now available for purchase at Amazon for the same $45 as the Google Store.

I wish there was a bit more of a lip to protect the screen



There’s plenty of room for a USB-C cable

The buttons are a mixed bag



This post was originally published November 6, 2023, and updated in March 2024.