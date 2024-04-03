 Skip to main content

Galaxy Watch 7 ‘Pro’ battery leaks, and it’s the biggest Wear OS has ever seen

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Apr 3 2024 - 7:13 am PT
1 Comment
samsung galaxy watch 5 pro

Samsung’s three-variant Galaxy Watch 7 series is likely going to bring back 2022’s “Pro” model, with one variant shipping with a battery near-600 mAh battery.

In 2022, Samsung launched the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro in place of the “Classic” model. The new variant had a big focus on battery life, with a huge battery inside. In our review, Damien Wilde called the smartwatch a “mammoth multi-day wearable” and the best Wear OS watch available at the time.

Fast-forward a year later, and Samsung left that “Pro” tier out, instead reviving “Classic” for the Galaxy Watch 6 series with a smaller battery.

Leaks this year have suggested Samsung will release three versions of the Galaxy Watch 7, and it seems that “Pro” is among the lineup. That’s according to evidence spotted by GalaxyClub.

A regulatory listing shows off a “EB-BL705ABY” battery destined for a coming Galaxy Watch 7 which has a rated capacity of 578 mAh. That’s ever-so-slightly larger than the 573 mAh rated capacity of the battery found in Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, which was later advertised as 590 mAh.

As such, this battery is likely headed for a Galaxy Watch 7 Pro, and likely to be advertised at or near 600 mAh.

That’d be the biggest Wear OS has even seen, too. Previous attempts include the TicWatch Pro 3 at 577 mAh, and Xiaomi’s Mi Watch at the same figure. The current record holder is the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at the aforementioned 590 mAh.

This huge capacity would likely lead to multi-day battery life for the smartwatch, probably even going toe-to-toe with the OnePlus Watch 2 which employs a 500 mAh battery and a dual-OS architecture to extend its battery life. Samsung is not expected to do the same, but it seems likely the Galaxy Watch 7 series could debut Wear OS 5, as we previously reported.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Watch 7 in July.

More on Samsung:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out o…
Wear OS

Wear OS

Wear OS is Google's wearable platform which is d…
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.