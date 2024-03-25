 Skip to main content

Galaxy Watch 7 reportedly matches Pixel Watch on storage, gets three variants

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Mar 25 2024 - 7:16 am PT
5 Comments

According to a new report, Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Watch 7 will bring at least one notable upgrade with support for a bunch of additional storage.

Android-powered smartwatches, years ago, offered minimal storage on board. But as more utility has come to these devices, more and more storage has actually become useful. Samsung, for the past couple of generations, has offered 16GB of storage in its smartwatches.

SamMobile reports that, with Galaxy Watch 7, Samsung will double the storage to 32GB.

This added storage leaves much more room for offline music, apps, and more. It also matches the storage offered on Google’s Pixel Watch lineup, which even in its 2022-released first-generation offered 32GB of storage.

The report goes on to add that model numbers this year include SM-L300, SM-L310, and SM-L700. This lines up with and adds some credence to previous reports of Samsung offering three different variants of the Galaxy Watch 7. What that third variant is, though, still remains to be seen, but it’s likely to be considerably different given the change in model number.

More on Samsung:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out o…
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.