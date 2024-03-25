Galaxy Watch 7 reportedly matches Pixel Watch on storage, gets three variants

According to a new report, Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Watch 7 will bring at least one notable upgrade with support for a bunch of additional storage.

Android-powered smartwatches, years ago, offered minimal storage on board. But as more utility has come to these devices, more and more storage has actually become useful. Samsung, for the past couple of generations, has offered 16GB of storage in its smartwatches.

SamMobile reports that, with Galaxy Watch 7, Samsung will double the storage to 32GB.

This added storage leaves much more room for offline music, apps, and more. It also matches the storage offered on Google’s Pixel Watch lineup, which even in its 2022-released first-generation offered 32GB of storage.

The report goes on to add that model numbers this year include SM-L300, SM-L310, and SM-L700. This lines up with and adds some credence to previous reports of Samsung offering three different variants of the Galaxy Watch 7. What that third variant is, though, still remains to be seen, but it’s likely to be considerably different given the change in model number.

