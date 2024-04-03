‘Test Google’ randomly appears in Pixel ‘Safety & emergency’ settings

Going to “Safety & emergency” settings on your Pixel phone today reveals a weird “Test Google” entry.

Tapping doesn’t take you anywhere and keeps you on that main page. There’s no accompanying icon for “Test” like almost everything else on the list, while “Google” is the description. It appears in the same subsection as Emergency Location Service, Earthquake alerts, Unknown tracker alerts, Silence notifications while driving, and Wireless emergency alerts.

It follows “Satellite SOS” randomly appearing for some users last month, while Google is starting to roll out a Find My Device network setting to those on the Google Play services beta. “Test” does appear just above “Unknown tracker alerts.”

Google testing something in production is a bit strange, but it happens. We’re seeing this on all the Pixel phones (in the US) we checked this afternoon.

