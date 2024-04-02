 Skip to main content

Android 14 April security patch rolling out: What’s fixed for Pixel

Avatar for Abner Li  | Apr 2 2024 - 3:07 pm PT
2 Comments

Following QPR2 last month, the Android 14 April security patch is rolling out today for the Pixel 5a, 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, 7 Pro, 7a, Tablet, Fold, 8, and 8 Pro. This release came later than usual in the afternoon, while the Pixel Watch update came out first.

There are 8 security issues resolved in the Android 14 April patch dated 2024-04-01 and 20 for 2024-04-05. Vulnerabilities range from high to critical.

The dedicated bulletin for Google devices lists 25 additional security fixes, with just global builds. Notably, Google warns how CVE-2024-29745 (High severity, Bootloader) and CVE-2024-29748 (High, Pixel Firmware) “may be under limited, targeted exploitation.”

The on-device OTA comes in at 29.84 MB on the Pixel 8.

Use the following device key to interpret the Pixel’s Android 14 April security patch changelog:

  • *[1] Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8
  • *[2] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold
  • *[3] Pixel 5a (5G)

Biometrics

  • Fix for issue causing black screen to appear when unlocking screen in certain conditions *[3]

Camera

  • Fix for camera stability under certain conditions when switching between different zooms *[2]
  • Fix for issue with black halo artifacts appearing under certain conditions in the viewfinder upon transitioning from photo to video mode at 1x zoom *[1]
  • Fix for issue where users are unable to re-expose image after tapping anywhere on the viewfinder *[1]
