It’s not just you: WhatsApp, Instagram, and other Meta apps were down

WhatsApp experienced a global outage today, preventing users from sending or receiving messages, while other Meta apps such as Facebook Messenger and Instagram are also experiencing issues.

On April 3, 2024, WhatsApp went down for users across the globe. The outage started around 2pm ET as noted on DownDetector and by many users on social media. Some users also found issues with Instagram and Facebook Messenger, but these slightly appear to be less widespread.

On March 5, Meta experienced another major outage affecting its various apps.

This latest outage, which seems to be worldwide, prevents the app from sending or receiving any messages. Users are able to open the app and view both their chats and chat history, but sending messages is not working. The same seems to apply to Facebook Messenger. Instagram, meanwhile, is seeing a set of errors for some users, but the feed and Reels are working in our brief tests. Threads appears unaffected, but there’s also been a spike in outage reports for Facebook.

Meta reported the outage on its Business API status dashboard as a “major disruption.”

Update: Just as quickly as it happened, WhatsApp is back online for most. The outage, which lasted less than an hour, seems to have been resolved with messages now sending and receiving. Other Meta apps also appear to be working properly again.

WhatsApp has also acknowledged the issue on Twitter/X.

We know some people are experiencing issues right now, we're working on getting things back to 100% for everyone as quickly as possible — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) April 3, 2024

