 Skip to main content

It’s not just you: WhatsApp, Instagram, and other Meta apps were down

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Apr 3 2024 - 11:29 am PT
11 Comments

WhatsApp experienced a global outage today, preventing users from sending or receiving messages, while other Meta apps such as Facebook Messenger and Instagram are also experiencing issues.

On April 3, 2024, WhatsApp went down for users across the globe. The outage started around 2pm ET as noted on DownDetector and by many users on social media. Some users also found issues with Instagram and Facebook Messenger, but these slightly appear to be less widespread.

On March 5, Meta experienced another major outage affecting its various apps.

This latest outage, which seems to be worldwide, prevents the app from sending or receiving any messages. Users are able to open the app and view both their chats and chat history, but sending messages is not working. The same seems to apply to Facebook Messenger. Instagram, meanwhile, is seeing a set of errors for some users, but the feed and Reels are working in our brief tests. Threads appears unaffected, but there’s also been a spike in outage reports for Facebook.

Meta reported the outage on its Business API status dashboard as a “major disruption.”

Update: Just as quickly as it happened, WhatsApp is back online for most. The outage, which lasted less than an hour, seems to have been resolved with messages now sending and receiving. Other Meta apps also appear to be working properly again.

WhatsApp has also acknowledged the issue on Twitter/X.

If the apps are working for you, let us know in the comments below.

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

WhatsApp

WhatsApp

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.